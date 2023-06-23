Is Khushi Kapoor dating AP Dhillon? Here's what we know

Khushi, Sridev's daughter, has been trending on social media for a variety of reasons. She has garnered attention for everything from her chic gym attire to her next film, "The Archies," and now her name is mentioned in AP Dhillon and Shinda Kahlon's newest track, "True Stories."

Khushi, the diva Sridevi Kapoor's daughter, has been trending on social media for a variety of reasons. She has garnered attention for everything from her chic gym attire to her next film, "The Archies," and now her name is mentioned in AP Dhillon and Shinda Kahlon's newest track, "True Stories." One can't help but wonder if a conflict between the two personas is developing. In his most recent song, the well-known performer sings, "Jadon hasse tan lage tu Khushi Kapoor." In English, this means "When you laugh, you look like Khushi Kapoor." Without a doubt, mentioning a female in a song is a cute approach to show your admiration!

ALSO READ: Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma unveil annoying habits and real-life chemistry ATG

Recently, AP Dhillon gave a performance at the NMACC opening in Mumbai, and maybe the two of them had some deep chats there. AP gave a solo concert in December and also performed at Lollapalooza in Mumbai. Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi's older sister and another actress, was spotted at the show. It's reasonable to say that the entire Kapoor family enjoys AP's music a lot! However, none of the two has made any public comments regarding their alleged relationship.

Janhvi has mentioned her sister's debut in interviews on numerous occasions. The actress had expressed her happiness and excitement to India Today, saying, "I am very delighted and thrilled. I've seen my sister put in a lot of effort and labour, and now she's trying out for this part. I'm just really pleased for her and I hope it goes well since she wanted this so badly. The actress further discussed protecting her sister during the interview and vowed to keep any trolls away from her.

"I'm going to mess up all these trolls if they say anything negative about her. They are the worst, I promise," she said.It should be mentioned, however, that as of right now, neither Khushi nor AP Dhillon have addressed the relationship claims around them.

ALSO READ: Tiger 3: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's dubbing begins as first cut gets locked, Diwali release imminent