    From 'The Intern' to 'Eat Pray Love': Here are 7 films to watch if you are unemployed

    If you find yourself unemployed and looking for some movies to pass the time, here are seven films across various genres that you might enjoy.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 9:00 PM IST

    These films can provide inspiration, laughter, introspection, and entertainment while you navigate through a period of unemployment. Enjoy watching!

    "The Pursuit of Happyness" (2006): This inspiring drama stars Will Smith as a struggling salesman who becomes homeless but remains determined to provide a better life for his son.

    "Up in the Air" (2009): George Clooney stars as a corporate downsizer who spends his life traveling for work. This film offers a thought-provoking exploration of unemployment and its impact on individuals.

    "Office Space" (1999): A hilarious satire that follows the life of an office worker who rebels against the mundane and soul-sucking aspects of corporate culture. Perfect for anyone looking for some workplace humor.

    "The Intern" (2015): This heartwarming comedy-drama stars Robert De Niro as a 70-year-old widower who becomes an intern at an online fashion retailer, bringing his experience and wisdom to a young and ambitious team.

    "Eat Pray Love" (2010): Based on the memoir by Elizabeth Gilbert, this film follows a woman played by Julia Roberts who embarks on a journey of self-discovery and healing after her divorce, traveling to Italy, India, and Bali.

    "Into the Wild" (2007): Based on a true story, this film directed by Sean Penn tells the tale of a young man who abandons his material possessions and sets out on a journey of self-discovery and exploration of the American wilderness.

    "The Shawshank Redemption" (1994): A critically acclaimed drama about a man wrongly convicted of murder and his experiences in prison. It's a powerful story about hope, friendship, and resilience in the face of adversity.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2023, 9:00 PM IST
