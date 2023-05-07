From Singham 3 to Dream Girl 2: 7 Bollywood movie sequels fans should be excited about in 2023

Bollywood is renowned for its remakes and sequels, and quite a few are about to be released in theatres. Here is the list of some of the highly anticipated movies you might be interested in--- By Anushri Bokade.

Let's begin!

Singham 3: Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn are ready to collaborate for the much-awaited third instalment of the Singham movie. Singham and Singham 2 were very successful at the box office. The other cast and details of the film are yet to be unveiled.

Tiger 3: The third instalment of this action spy thriller is all set to unfold as it is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023. This movie will also feature in Emraan Hashmi with stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film's producers have hired a Korean stunt squad to choreograph the action scenes. 'Tiger 3', a Maneesh Sharma-directed film, will be released in theatres on Eid.

OMG: Oh My God 2: Makers are all set for the second instalment of 'OMG: Oh My God' as it was hit and received appreciation from the audience. This Amit Rai-directed satirical comedy will also feature Akshat Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam. The release date has yet to declare officially.

Dream Girl 2: This Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is all set to return with its sequel this year. The first instalment, 'Dream Girl', was very much liked by the audience. Ananya Panday and Ayushmann will co-star in the film's second instalment. Actors like Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, and Rajpal Yadav will also play significant roles in the movie. It is scheduled to premiere on June 29, 2023.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha: This 2001 released movie was one of the blockbusters at the box office, starring Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel. The makers are coming up with the sequel after 22 years bringing together Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel again on the silver screen. It will also star Utkarsh Sharma in a vital role and will be released in the year's first half.

Fukrey 3: The latest instalment of the comedy franchise "Fukrey" is coming, and fans can't contain their excitement. Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Richa Chadha will all appear in the third instalment. Ali Fazal participated in the first two sections of the movie, but due to other obligations, he could not participate in the third. The Mrigdeep Singh Lamba-directed movie is scheduled to hit theatres this year.

Go, Goa, Gone 2: Go Goa Gone two was initially scheduled to start production in January 2019; however, the performers' competing schedules pushed it back to September 2020. The movie's production was delayed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In their respective roles, Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Vir Das, Anand Tiwari, and Puja Gupta will all return for the sequel. The movie is expected to continue where it left off.