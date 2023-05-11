Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone: 7 Bollywood actresses who spoke about their exes

    Big names like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor have come up in the list of ex-boyfriends of these seven Bollywood actresses. Know what these actresses have to say about their exes. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

    First Published May 11, 2023, 8:20 PM IST

    Most Bollywood actors and actresses like to keep their relationships, especially the past ones, a hush-hush. But some have spoken about their experiences with their ex-boyfriends. Some have bitter memories, some have sweet ones, and some have become good friends.
    Here are 7 Bollywood actresses who have spoken about their exes:

    1.     Priyanka Chopra: In a recent podcast, Priyanka Chopra talked about being self-destructive in her past relationships. She said that she only dated her co-stars and jumped from one to another. She felt like she was a doormat.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    2.     Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhat spoke about her ‘Student of the Year co-star Siddharth Malhotra, who she was in love with once, with the utmost honour. Today they are just friends. Last year she tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor.

     
    3.     Shilpa Shetty: In an interview, Shilpa, taking Akshay Kumar’s name, said he used her and left her. She accused Akshay of being unfaithful throughout their relationship. 

    4.     

    Katrina Kaif: Kaif is on good terms with her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan, but she admitted that she will never have a cordial relationship with Ranbir Kapoor because of what he did to her. They parted ways in 2015 after their six years of relationship. She is now married to Vicky Kaushal.

     

    5.     Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Rai spoke about a former lover named Gerald, who she has the utmost dignity for. However, her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan does not hold the same position as she said that he went on to speak rubbish about her after their separation.
     

    6.     Kangana Ranaut: She called Hrithik Roshan a silly ex. There is an ongoing case where Roshan claims that Kangana was dating his imposter, not him.
     

    7.     Deepika Padukone: Deepika Padukone might have had a period of beef with her ex, Ranbir Kapoor, whose initial she had tattooed. However, now they claim to be good friends and have done movies together post-break-up.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Last Updated May 11, 2023, 8:23 PM IST
