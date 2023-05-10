From 'Dahaad' to 'The Mother': Check out OTT releases this week

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The second week of May sees the release of a large number of brand-new Hindi web series and Bollywood films on OTT. Know where to watch them or add them to your watchlist. Here is the list- By Anushri Bokade

    First Published May 10, 2023, 1:52 PM IST

    Dahaad: Sonakshi Sinha will be making her OTT debut with this crime drama show written and directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. This eight-episode long series also casts Vijay Verma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah in prominent roles. The series premised globally in February 2023 at the Berlinale International Film Festival. Sonakshi Sinha will be portrayed by Anjali Bhaati (Sinha), a sub-inspector in the web series who works with her colleagues to solve a gruesome murder case. At the same time, an unknowing culprit is still free to roam.
    Where to watch: Amazon Prime
    Release date: May 12, 2023
    Director: Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi

    Taj- Reign of Revenge
    The second season of the periodic series Taj: Divided by Blood is all set to release this week. The second instalment will start 15 years after the end of the first season and takes us on Salim's (Aashim Gulati) journey of seeking revenge to become the next empire. Along with Naseeruddin Shah as Emperor Akbar, Dharmendra as Shaikh Salim Chisti, Shubham Kumar Mehra as Prince Daniyal, Sandhya Mridul as Queen Jodha Bai, Zareena Wahab as Queen Salima, Queen Ruqaiya Begum as Padma Damodaran, and Rahul Bose as Mirza Hakim, the eight-part series will continue to feature these actors.
    Where to watch: Zee5
    Releasing on: May 12, 2023
    Director: Vibhu Puri

    Queen Cleopatra
    The fascinating tale of how Cleopatra VII preserved her family's history is explored in this gripping documentary on Queen Cleopatra, the last pharaoh of Egypt. She is depicted as a dark-skinned woman in the film, filled with betrayal, murder, and sex-motivated manipulation, thanks to reenactment scenes performed by actor Adele James.
    Where to watch: Netflix
    Releasing on: May 10, 2023

    The Mother:
    This Jennifer Lopez starrer follows the tale of a deadly assassin (Jennifer Lopez) protecting her daughter (Paez) she gave up long ago. It also stars Omari Hardwick (playing an FBI agent) and Lucy Paez. 
    Where to watch: Netflix
    Releasing on: May 12, 2023
    Director: Niki Caro

    Legally Romance
    Directed by Xue Ling, Legally Romance is an adaptation of Ye Fei Ran's novel "Don't Fall in Love with the Boss." Qian Wei (Song Zu Er) ought to have been well on her way to establishing herself in her career at the age of twenty-eight. Lu Xun has ensured that Qian Wei's life is nothing short of a living hell because he has held a grudge against him since they were both students. But everything changes when Qian Wei suffers a fatal accident.
    Where to watch: MX Player
    Releasing on: May 10, 2023
    Director: Xue Ling
     

    Newsense:
    These new series dwell on the ethical dilemma and gruelling demands of breaking news. It showcases the conflict between truth and popularity with an intense, hard-hitting narrative. It features Navdeep and Bindhu Madhavi in the leading roles.
    Where to Watch: Aha Video
    Releasing Date: May 12, 2023
    Director: Sri Prawin

    Crater
    Crater is a coming-of-age story of a boy growing up in a lunar mining colony. After his father's death, he takes a trip with his four best friends. It is on the same line as the 1986 movie "Stand by Me."
    Where to watch: Disney Plus Hotstar
    Releasing on: May 12, 2023
    Director: Kyle Patrick Alvarez

    The Great 3
    The third season of this Emmy-winning comedy-drama series is all set to make an entrance starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult. Following Catherine's imprisonment of his friends and the nearly successful assassination of him, Peter and Catherine will attempt to save their marriage. 
    Where to watch: Hulu
    Releasing on: May 12, 2023

    Last Updated May 10, 2023, 1:52 PM IST
