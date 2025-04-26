English

Don 3 to Bhediya 2: Kriti Sanon's upcoming movie lineup

entertainment Apr 26 2025
Author: Nancy Tiwari Image Credits:Social Media
Don 3

According to media reports, Kriti Sanon will soon be seen in Ranveer Singh's film 'Don 3'. Earlier Kiara Advani was in it, but due to pregnancy she has refused it.

Tere Ishk Mein

Kriti Sanon will be seen with South superstar Dhanush in the film 'Tere Ishk Mein'. It is being said that the shooting of this film has also started.

Bhediya 2

Kriti Sanon will be seen in the lead role in Varun Dhawan's film 'Bhediya 2'.

Housefull 5

The fifth part of Akshay Kumar's film 'Housefull' is going to be made. Kriti Sanon is in the lead role in this.

Cocktail 2

At the same time, the makers of 'Cocktail' are preparing to bring its sequel. It is being said that Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor will be seen together in this film.

Nai Naveli

Kriti Sanon will also be seen in the horror-comedy film 'Nai Naveli'.

No Entry Sequel

Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor will be seen in the lead roles in the sequel to Anees Bazmee's directorial 'No Entry'.

