Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Surya Kiran's sudden demise shocks fans; Read on

    Director and former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Surya Kiran,who passed away on March 11. Renowned for his work in films like 'Dhana 51' and 'Satyam'--- Niranjana Ms

    Former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Surya Kiran's sudden demise shocks fans; Read on NIR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 2:32 PM IST

    On March 11, the Indian film industry bid farewell to one of its talented directors and former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant, Surya Kiran. Known for his memorable contributions to Telugu cinema through films like 'Dhana 51' and 'Satyam', Surya Kiran's passing has left a void in the hearts of many.

    Reports suggest that Surya Kiran, who had been battling jaundice for several days, breathed his last at his Chennai residence. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the industry.

    ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone pregnancy news: 'Maasi' Anisha Padukone has some big plans for baby; read on

    Surya Kiran's journey in the world of entertainment began at a young age, as he made his mark as a child actor in Telugu and Tamil films under the name Master Suresh. With over 200 films to his credit, he established himself as a versatile artist before transitioning into directing.

    'Satyam', his directorial debut in 2003, propelled him to fame with its heartwarming storyline starring Sumanth and Genelia Deshmukh. The film's success paved the way for more opportunities, leading to collaborations with notable actors and filmmakers in the industry.

    In addition to directing films like 'Brahmastram' and 'Raju Bhai', Surya Kiran also ventured into the realm of reality television, participating in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4. While his stint on the show was short-lived, his presence left a lasting impact on viewers.

    The news of Surya Kiran's demise was met with an outpouring of tributes from industry peers and well-wishers. Aditya Music, a prominent music company in the Telugu industry, paid homage to the late director, expressing their condolences to his family and friends.

    Surya Kiran

    Beyond his professional achievements, Surya Kiran's personal life also garnered attention. He was married to actor Kalyani (Kaveri) before parting ways, and his younger sister, Sujatha Dhanush, continues to pursue her career as an actor in South Indian cinema.

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2024, 2:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Deepika Padukone pregnancy news: 'Maasi' Anisha Padukone has some big plans for baby; read on RBA

    Deepika Padukone pregnancy news: 'Maasi' Anisha Padukone has some big plans for baby; read on

    I have seen youngsters...', Allu Arjun speaks on importance of culture in today's time; Read on ATG

    'I have seen youngsters...', Allu Arjun speaks on importance of culture in today's time; Read on

    'Aadujeevitham': Amala Paul stuns in elegant white dress, flaunts baby bump at film's music launch NIR

    'Aadujeevitham': Amala Paul stuns in elegant white dress, flaunts baby bump at film's music launch

    Triptii Dimri shares she was heartbroken over lack of recognition for 'Laila Majnu' RKK

    Triptii Dimri shares she was heartbroken over lack of recognition for 'Laila Majnu'

    Why did not Randeep Hooda want Ankita Lokhande In Veer Savarkar? Here's what actress said RBA

    Why did not Randeep Hooda want Ankita Lokhande In Veer Savarkar? Here's what actress said

    Recent Stories

    Wasim Akram and Inzamam-ul-Haq criticize Shaheen Afridi's batting promotion move in PSL 2024 osf

    Wasim Akram and Inzamam-ul-Haq slam Shaheen Afridi's batting promotion move in PSL 2024

    India begins withdrawal of military personnel from Maldives amid pro-China shift: Reports snt

    India begins withdrawal of military personnel from Maldives amid pro-China shift: Reports

    Haryana BJP president Nayab Singh Saini to be next CM of Haryana AJR

    Nayab Singh Saini to be next CM of Haryana: All about the state's BJP president

    Deepika Padukone pregnancy news: 'Maasi' Anisha Padukone has some big plans for baby; read on RBA

    Deepika Padukone pregnancy news: 'Maasi' Anisha Padukone has some big plans for baby; read on

    IUML moves Supreme Court against CAA implementation, terms it 'discriminatory' AJR

    IUML moves Supreme Court against CAA implementation, terms it 'discriminatory'

    Recent Videos

    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon