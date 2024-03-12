Former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Surya Kiran's sudden demise shocks fans; Read on

Director and former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Surya Kiran,who passed away on March 11. Renowned for his work in films like 'Dhana 51' and 'Satyam'--- Niranjana Ms

On March 11, the Indian film industry bid farewell to one of its talented directors and former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant, Surya Kiran. Known for his memorable contributions to Telugu cinema through films like 'Dhana 51' and 'Satyam', Surya Kiran's passing has left a void in the hearts of many.

Reports suggest that Surya Kiran, who had been battling jaundice for several days, breathed his last at his Chennai residence. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the industry.

Surya Kiran's journey in the world of entertainment began at a young age, as he made his mark as a child actor in Telugu and Tamil films under the name Master Suresh. With over 200 films to his credit, he established himself as a versatile artist before transitioning into directing.

'Satyam', his directorial debut in 2003, propelled him to fame with its heartwarming storyline starring Sumanth and Genelia Deshmukh. The film's success paved the way for more opportunities, leading to collaborations with notable actors and filmmakers in the industry.

In addition to directing films like 'Brahmastram' and 'Raju Bhai', Surya Kiran also ventured into the realm of reality television, participating in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4. While his stint on the show was short-lived, his presence left a lasting impact on viewers.

The news of Surya Kiran's demise was met with an outpouring of tributes from industry peers and well-wishers. Aditya Music, a prominent music company in the Telugu industry, paid homage to the late director, expressing their condolences to his family and friends.

Beyond his professional achievements, Surya Kiran's personal life also garnered attention. He was married to actor Kalyani (Kaveri) before parting ways, and his younger sister, Sujatha Dhanush, continues to pursue her career as an actor in South Indian cinema.