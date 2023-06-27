Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gary Neville trolled after former Manchester United star joins Dragons' Den for 2024 series

    Former Manchester United and England right-back Gary Neville has joined the popular reality show 'Dragons' Den' as guest Dragon for the 2024 series, sparking massive reaction on social media.

    Gary Neville trolled after former Manchester United star joins Dragons' Den for 2024 series
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 3:10 PM IST

    In what has sparked a massive social media outburst among football fans, former Manchester United star Gary Neville is set to join the popular British reality TV show 'Dragons' Den' as a guest Dragon for the 2024 series. The former England right-back, who has a business portfolio spanning across real estate, hospitality, education, sports and media, will join the regular Dragons Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett for episodes of series 21.

    Also read: 'Thank You Man City': Ilkay Gundogan assures nothing will break bond after Barcelona move

    "I am excited to join the Dragons, and to meet the entrepreneurs brave enough to face us in the Den," said Neville.

    "I hope my personal journey shows that you can take the experiences you've had in one part of your career and use them to do something entirely different and make it a success. Business is all about managing people and managing yourself and I'm looking forward to sharing my experience to help the entrepreneurs we'll meet in the Den reach their potential," the 48-year-old football pundit added.

    In the reality TV series, budding entrepreneurs get three minutes to pitch their business ideas to multi-millionaires, willing to invest their own cash, time and expertise to kick-start the business. The Dragons get the chance to ask questions regarding the project after the pitch. Although the entrepreneurs aren't necessarily required to respond, what they choose not to say will undoubtedly have an impact. When all of the Dragons have said, "I'm out," or when they have received the entire investment they are seeking, the pitch is over. 

    Emma Grede, a US-based fashion magnate who is presently filming in Manchester, will also participate in the Den as a guest judge in the 2024 series.

    Neville, who is also a football pundit and commentator, is a co-owner of Salford City, two hotels in Manchester, and a production firm. He also co-founded University Academy 92 (UA92) with fellow United Class of '92 members. Since he was 21, he has also worked as a real estate developer; one of his most recent ventures is the £200 million St. Michael's development in Manchester.

    Also read: Lionel Messi talks about when his 'turn to leave football comes' on his 36th birthday (WATCH)

    Football fans took to Twitter to troll Gary Neville after new of him being a guest Dragon on the show surfaced. Here's a look at how fans reacted:

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2023, 3:10 PM IST
