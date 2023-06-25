Lionel Messi talks about when his 'turn to leave football comes' on his 36th birthday (WATCH)

After scoring a hat-trick on his 36th birthday in Argentina's 7-5 win over Newell's Old Boys, legendary forward Lionel Messi opened up about his retirement.

The world of football will come to a grinding halt the moment legendary Argentine Lionel Messi announces his retirement. There's no doubt that fans worldwide will be heartbroken to see their favourite icon hang up his boots when the time comes. As they await to see the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner kickstart a new career in MLS side Inter Miami next season, some wonder if Argentina's World Cup 2022 hero will play for his country's title defence in the World Cup 2026, set to be played in the United States. Some time and again wonder if the 36-year-old legend will also be part of the team's campaign during the Copa America 2024 title defence.

Also read: Lionel Messi magic in Rosario! Argentine savours hat-trick against Newell's Old Boys on 36th birthday - WATCH

On Saturday, Lionel Messi received a hero's welcome in his hometown Rosario during Argentina's friendly clash against his yesteryear club Newell's Old Boys. The day marked the Argentine's 36th birthday and he celebrated the special occasion with a spectacular hat-trick as his team sealed a 7-5 win over his boyhood club.

Following the clash, Messi cherished scoring a hat-trick against Newell's Old Boys, stating, "It had been a long time since I had spent a birthday in Rosario, with my family and my friends."

The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star also spoke about how special it was to win Argentina's 3rd World Cup glory in Qatar last December. "As I said at the time: it was our turn to be world champions, but behind us were millions of impressive players who did many great things with the National Team, beyond the fact that they did not raise a cup," he told ESPN Argentina.

The 36-year-old forward, however, also reminded people about the prospect of his retirement anytime soon. "Although what we did is something special (winning the World Cup) and unique, the dream of every footballer... you're thinking about what's to come, more than what you did," Messi said.

"When it's my turn to leave football, I'm going to remember and enjoy everything I've achieved much more," the Argentine added.

Also read: Lionel Messi's Unbreakable Records: A legacy of footballing greatness

While Messi's message on his retirement would send shivers down the spine of his fans, they are still hopeful that a lot of footall is still left in the former Barcelona legend as he gears up for his stint with Inter Miami. The PSG star snubbed the La Liga 2022-23 champions and also turned down a staggering 1.2 billion-euro offer from Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal to secure a deal with the David Beckham co-owned Inter Miami. Messi's debut for the Major League Soccer (MLS) side is likely to take place on July 21.