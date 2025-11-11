Florence Pugh discussed her past relationship with Zach Braff, revealing she no longer speaks about her love life publicly. She cited the public's desire for a 'reality show' and the 'insane' abuse she received over their age difference.

Florence Pugh recently opened up about her relationship with ex Zach Braff in a recent episode of The Louis Theroux Podcast. She discussed how she navigated the controversy surrounding the age difference between them, according to People.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'People Want a Reality Show'

When asked whether or not she talks about her romantic relationships in the press, Pugh replied, "Not anymore". "With relationships and with romance in this world, it doesn't matter how much you speak on it or how little you speak on it; people don't care. They want a story," Pugh said, adding, "They sort of want a reality show, and so it doesn't really matter how much you say you love someone or how much they make you happy, if they don't like them and it doesn't fit that image that they want of you, they don't care," as quoted by People.

Navigating Online Abuse

She was in a relationship with Braff from 2019 to 2022, when Pugh confirmed to Harper's Bazaar that the couple had split. After the couple went public, Pugh shared that there was an "insane amount of abuse being hurled at my relationship just because there was an age gap," and she got fed up with it. "I'll always defend people that I love, I will always stand up for them," she said. "If there needs to be a reset and a bit of a smack on the wrist, I will do that because it's not fair that so much of your life gets to have jabs."

Instagram Response to 'Bullying'

Pugh responded to the criticism in a 2020 Instagram video, calling out the users for "bullying" Braff after she posted a photo in celebration of his birthday. "Within about eight minutes of the photo being posted, I had about 70 per cent of the comments hurling abuse and being horrid -- basically bullying someone on my page," Pugh said.

"It is the first time in my entire Instagram life that I've had to turn off the comments on my page. I've never been an Instagram page that encourages that. I've never been an Instagram page that likes that toxic vibe," as quoted by People.

Amicable Post-Split Relationship

Though Braff and Pugh quietly parted ways in 2022, the couple has remained friendly. In a 2023 joint interview with Vogue to promote their film A Good Person, Braff praised Pugh's acting talent, as per the outlet. (ANI)