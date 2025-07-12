Over 150 civilians were taking shelter in the monastery when the airstrike occurred around 1 a.m. The death toll includes women and children, with many others critically injured.

At least 23 civilians were killed after a Myanmar military jet bombed a monastery in Lin Ta Lu village, Sagaing region, around 1 a.m. on Friday, July 11. The monastery, which was sheltering more than 150 displaced people from nearby areas, was hit by an overnight airstrike that also injured around 30 individuals, including 10 in critical condition.

A member of a resistance group operating in the region confirmed the death toll and said the attack included women and children. Independent media outlet Democratic Voice of Burma reported the toll may be as high as 30, although this has not yet been officially verified.

The airstrike occurred in Sagaing township, a key stronghold of anti-junta armed resistance. The building struck was part of the village monastery where people had taken refuge amid ongoing military offensives. The Myanmar military has not commented on the strike. Historically, the regime claims it targets only legitimate enemies, often labeling opposition groups as terrorists.

Sagaing, which lies about 35 km northwest of Mandalay, has seen frequent clashes between the army and the People’s Defense Forces. The resistance has little to no defense against air attacks, making them especially vulnerable during these operations.

Myanmar has remained in a state of turmoil since the February 2021 military coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Peaceful protests were quickly crushed, prompting the rise of armed resistance across the country.

Sagaing has become a focal point of this struggle. Repeated military operations, including airstrikes, have led to mass displacement and civilian casualties. The latest attack on the monastery adds to the growing list of incidents drawing international concern over human rights violations and the rising civilian death toll.