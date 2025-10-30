Comedian-actor Munawar Faruqui returns in First Copy Season 2. Set in early 2000s Mumbai, the trailer showcases his rise as the “New King of Bollywood,” tackling piracy, betrayal, and high-stakes power struggles.

Comedian-actor Munawar Faruqui is back for the second season of his OTT show, 'First Copy', a trailer of which has been finally released.

On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the official trailer of 'First Copy Season 2', showing a glimpse from the world of Munawar Faruqui's Arif, aka the "New King of Bollywood."

Set in early 2000s Mumbai, the trailer hints at the show's deeper dive into the world of film piracy, with a high-stakes narrative fueled by ambition, power, and betrayal taking centrestage. Munawar's Arif, once a "feared king of piracy", also confronts the battles of relentless enemies and betrayal in his quest for everything bigger than he already has.

The trailer's highlights also include Arif's suspenseful arrest followed by intense chases, violent altercations, and face-offs with both his old and new enemies. Other sequences offer insights into Arif's personal life, focusing on his relations with Ashi Singh and Krystle D'Souza's characters.



As the trailer progresses, Arif appears adamant about taking his piracy business global amid the growing tensions and police investigations.

Besides Munawar Faruqui, Ashi Singh, and Krystle D'Souza, 'First Copy Season 2' also features a star-studded cast of Saqib Ayub, Raza Murad, Saanand Verma, Meiyang Chang, Gulshan Grover, and Mast Ali.

Directed by Farhan P Zamma, the show has been made under the banner of Salt Media and produced by Firdaus S. Sayed, Farhan P. Zamma, Jitender Singla, Shahid Javed, and Abdul Aziz.

'First Copy Season 2' will be released on November 5, 2025, on Amazon MX Player. (ANI)

