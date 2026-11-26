Delhi Police have registered an FIR against comedian Yash Maheshwari after complaints of derogatory remarks regarding the Chhath festival and Bihari women. The complainant demands immediate arrest while investigation into the matter continues.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): BJP Maharashtra Uttar Bharatiya Morcha Vice President Nilotpal Mrinal Pandey said his complaint against stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari over his alleged derogatory remarks about the Chhath festival should be viewed as coming from the population of Bihar, especially women. On Thursday, Delhi Police have registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari at Saket Police Station over derogatory remarks about Bihari women, the Chhath festival and the sindoor tradition. An FIR was filed following a complaint by author and poet Nilotpal Mrinal. While talking to ANI, Nilotpal Mrinal Pandey said, "More than my personal complaint, this complaint should be viewed as coming from the 14 crore population of Bihar, 50 per cent of whom are women. Based on that, an FIR has been registered at the Saket Police Station under four sections, one of which is non-bailable."

"Delhi Police has registered an FIR against him, and I have once again told them that merely registering an FIR will not suffice; you must arrest him immediately. I have got it registered against Yash Maheshwari, the main individual who performed this act and the venue where this took place, which has currently been sealed by the Delhi Police while the investigation is underway," added Nilotpal Mrinal Pandey.

The case follows a complaint alleging that the comedian made objectionable comments about women's dignity, religious beliefs and cultural practices during a comedy performance in South Delhi on October 24. The incident has also triggered political condemnation, with members of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) demanding strict legal action against the comedian. According to the complaint, objectionable remarks were allegedly made about women from Bihar, their religious sentiments and cultural traditions during an event held at a club in Saket recently. The controversy also involves alleged remarks concerning Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 79, 196, 296 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The complainant has sought action against Maheshwari, the event organisers and the comedy club. The complaint has also called for an investigation into the event's video recordings, social media posts and other digital material. The controversy gained wider attention after Maheshwari uploaded a stand-up comedy video reportedly titled Morally Questionable on November 21, 2026. The video was reportedly recorded during his October 24 performance at a comedy club in Saket, South Delhi. In the performance, the comedian allegedly made a sexually explicit comparison involving the long streak of orange sindoor traditionally applied by married Bihari women during Chhath Puja. The remarks also included jokes about domestic violence. Clips from the performance subsequently circulated on social media platforms, including X and Instagram, prompting criticism from social media users and cultural groups over the alleged disrespect towards women and the religious significance of Chhath. Maheshwari subsequently removed the clip and issued a public apology. He also reportedly deactivated his Instagram account following the backlash. However, the controversy has continued to attract political and legal attention, with complaints and police cases reported in both Delhi and Bihar. (ANI)