Actor Manoj Joshi supports the government's directive asking Netflix to block Pakistani content in India, stating that national interests must take priority and the country should focus on promoting its own rich collection of stories.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Actor Manoj Joshi believes that the country's interests must come first, backing the Centre's direction to Netflix to block Pakistani content in India amid the ongoing row surrounding the Pakistani web series 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo' While speaking to ANI, Joshi said that the government’s decision must be respected and that India has enough stories of its own that deserve attention. “As an Indian citizen, the country’s interests come first. If the Ministry has taken a decision, there must be a reason behind it, and we should respect that. We have such a rich collection of stories of our own that we should focus on promoting them,” he said. “Moreover, since Netflix operates in India, it is necessary for the platform, like all other OTT platforms, to comply with the rules and policies framed by the country in the national interest,” he added.

Joshi’s remarks come after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday asked Netflix to ensure that content originating in Pakistan is not made available to subscribers in India. On Thursday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting asked Netflix to ensure that content originating in Pakistan is not made available to subscribers in India, reiterating its May 8, 2025 advisory following complaints over the possible release of Pakistani web series 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo' in the country, sources said. According to sources, the Ministry has asked the streaming platform to comply with the advisory and maintain the position it had communicated to the government in June last year. At the time, Netflix had informed the Ministry that it had not made any film or series originating in Pakistan available to subscribers in India. The government has now asked the platform to stand by that commitment. The latest communication follows several complaints and representations received by the Ministry regarding the possible availability of 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo' on Netflix in India.The Pakistani web series is reportedly scheduled to premiere on December 4, 2026. (ANI)