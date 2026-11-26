Akshay Kumar explains that his strict eight-hour work schedule causes Bollywood producers to avoid casting him. He defends his routine, citing international icons like Tom Cruise and Christopher Nolan to justify his efficiency and work-life balance.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): Akshay Kumar has opened up about why his eight-hour work schedule may have cost him some film offers, saying several big names in Bollywood hesitate to cast him because of his fixed working hours. The actor also spoke about his work routine and compared his film schedules with those of Hollywood actor Tom Cruise and filmmaker Christopher Nolan.

Akshay recently appeared on Karan Johar’s talk show ‘Koffee With Karan Season 9’ along with actor Ravi Kishan. During the conversation, Karan praised Akshay for working with debutant directors and being considerate towards producers and directors. Responding to Karan, Akshay said that his eight-hour work schedule has become a reason for some big producers to stay away from him. He also explained why he prefers to follow a fixed routine while working on films.

“Many big names in the industry don't want to cast me. There are a lot of rumours about me, including claims that I work only eight hours a day. But people forget that during those eight hours, I don't even step into my vanity van.”

“Our job is to be in front of the camera, and the audience wants to see you looking fresh and presentable, not exhausted. That's why I decided to work for eight hours, sleep for eight hours, spend two hours working on my physique and dedicate the remaining time to my family.”

Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Akshay then spoke about questions surrounding his ability to complete films within a short period. Comparing his working style with that of Hollywood stars, he said, “I recently read an interview of Christopher Nolan, in which he mentioned that he takes no more than 90 days to complete a film. Tom Cruise, meanwhile, completed Mission: Impossible in just 55 days.”

Akshay’s comments come at a time when the eight-hour work shift debate has been a topic of discussion in the film industry. In 2025, reports of Deepika Padukone’s exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film ‘Spirit’ over her reported demand for an eight-hour work shift sparked a debate about working hours in Bollywood. The makers of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ also later announced that Deepika would not be part of the film’s sequel. (ANI)