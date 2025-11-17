An FIR has been filed against actor Ajaz Khan in Indore for sharing fake news and objectionable content online. The Crime Branch summoned him for questioning and has seized his mobile phone. This is not the first time he faces legal trouble for his posts.

An FIR has been filed against Bigg Boss fame and actor Ajaz Khan over circulating fake news and objectionable content on social media.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police Investigation Details

As confirmed by Rajesh Dandotiya, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Indore), Crime Branch, the actor was summoned to the station after the FIR was lodged. "An FIR was filed against actor Ajaz Khan at the Crime Branch for sharing fake news and objectionable content on social media. After the FIR was filed, he was served a notice, and he came here to record his statement. His mobile phone has been seized in a case related to a two-month-old case. Many fake news stories were circulating on social media about the incident. Thirty-two accounts were blocked, and complaints were filed against 68 accounts," the Indore ADCP told ANI.

He further revealed that the case was filed over claims that a video containing highly objectionable content was being circulated on actor Ajaz Khan's social media handle. "He came to the station after receiving the notice from the Commission and was present for three hours of questioning. Legal action was taken in accordance with the same," he added.

Past Legal Troubles

This is not the first time that Ajaz Khan has landed in trouble over his social media activities. Earlier, an FIR was registered against him for an objectionable post on social media about a YouTuber and his family.

It was stated that the said video contains multiple offensive, defamatory, and obscene references to the Petitioner, including derogatory remarks, obscene gestures, and false imputations. In October this year, the Delhi High Court granted anticipatory bail to Ajaz Kha, subject to furnishing a bail bond of Rs 30,000 and one surety in the event of his arrest. (ANI)