'Find a pati who won't...', Sonakshi Sinha shares hilarious video on Karwa Chauth - [WATCH]

Sonakshi Sinha recently celebrated her first Karva Chauth with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, sharing joyful moments with fans. The actress, known for her roles in films like Dabangg and Heeramandi, delighted followers with playful photos and a humorous video that showcased their lighthearted banter during the traditional fast

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha marked her first Karva Chauth alongside her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, sharing delightful moments from the celebration with her followers. The Heeramandi star not only posted stunning images of herself adorned in a striking red outfit but also shared a light-hearted reel, humorously revealing her struggle with hunger while participating in the traditional fast.

In the Instagram video, Sonakshi wore an elegant light pink embroidered ensemble, accentuated by a traditional floral gajra in her hair. Zaheer, who donned a mustard yellow shirt, sat next to her, seemingly absorbed in his phone. The clip opened with Sonakshi playfully adjusting the gajra and affectionately calling Zaheer “Jaan.” When he inquired about her actions, she candidly admitted her intense hunger and her uncertainty about how to handle it, eliciting laughter from both.

She then asked Zaheer if he felt hungry too, to which he admitted that he was. Sonakshi playfully pressed him for a reason, and he jokingly stated that it was the same as hers. In a teasing tone, she pointed out that his hunger stemmed from her observance of Karwa Chauth, to which Zaheer quipped that he would have faced dire consequences had he eaten in front of her. Their banter concluded with Sonakshi giving Zaheer a playful scolding, leading to more shared laughter. In her post's caption, she emphasized the importance of finding a partner who won’t let you suffer alone, wishing everyone a happy Karwa Chauth and highlighting their first celebration together.

Earlier that day, Sonakshi shared beautiful pictures of herself in a red saree, complemented by sindoor and a mangalsutra, opting for a natural makeup look to commemorate the occasion. Her heartfelt message prayed for Zaheer’s longevity, resonating with many. Zaheer’s witty comment on her post attracted attention as he wished her a happy Karwa Chauth, adding a humorous note that a longer life meant more opportunities to tease her, suggesting she might not have considered this fully.

Having spent 14 years in the film industry, Sonakshi has evolved significantly since her debut in Dabangg alongside Salman Khan in 2010. She has since featured in over 51 films and series, receiving praise for her performances. Recently, she garnered acclaim for her role in Netflix’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Looking ahead, Sonakshi is set to appear in Housefull 5 with Akshay Kumar, along with upcoming projects like Tu Meri Hai Kiran, Khiladi 1080, and Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness. With over 28 million followers on Instagram, she continues to engage her audience by sharing insights into both her personal and professional life.

