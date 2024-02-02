'Fighter' actor Karan Singh Grover opens up on daughter Devi's heart surgery; Read on

Karan Singh Grover reveals daughter Devi's health struggle, born with two heart holes. The actor, lauded for his role in 'Fighter,' shares the emotional journey, emphasizing Devi's resilience

Karan Singh Grover recently shared insights into the challenging journey he and Bipasha Basu experienced with their daughter Devi, who was diagnosed with two holes in her heart soon after birth. The actor, currently garnering praise for his role in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, where he plays IAF officer Squadron leader Sartaj 'Taj' Gill, opened up about the emotional ordeal in a recent interview.

Grover affectionately referred to Devi as a 'fighter,' recounting the discovery of her health condition. Despite being just 14 months old, Devi underwent open-heart surgery, showcasing resilience and strength. Mamta from Marflix, upon hearing Devi's story, acknowledged her as a fighter, a sentiment Grover wholeheartedly agreed with, emphasizing her small yet robust spirit.

The actor revealed that they were unaware of Devi's heart issues until the third day after her birth, highlighting the unexpected challenges parenthood brings and expressing admiration for all parents facing such situations. Grover acknowledged the tremendous strength required to navigate such difficulties, paying respect to parents undergoing similar experiences.

Bipasha Basu, in a previous Instagram live session with Neha Dhupia in August, had shared her own struggles as a mother to Devi. The actress disclosed that their daughter had undergone surgery for a ventricular septal defect at just three months old. Bipasha expressed the difficulty of dealing with such situations, stating, “It’s been a lot tougher than the smile that I have on my face, and I don't wish for this to happen to any mother.”

ALSO READ: Poonam Pandey no more: Kangana Ranaut, Karan Kundrra, Sambhavna Seth and others mourn for actress

Meanwhile, Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand and featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Oberoi, and Karan Singh Grover, has achieved both critical and commercial success since its release during the Republic Day weekend. The film has received positive reviews, adding another feather to Grover's cap amid his impactful career.