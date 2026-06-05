Pop icon Shakira and Nigerian star Burna Boy will perform at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico City. The duo also leads the official tournament song, 'Dai Dai', and Shakira will co-headline the final's halftime show.

Pop icon Shakira, along with Nigerian sensation Burna Boy, are set to perform at the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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As announced by FIFA on their official social media handle, the artists will join a star-studded lineup on the global stage, taking the excitement to the next level among fans and enthusiasts.

Opening Ceremony and Official Song Details

Dai Dai 🎶 @shakira and @burnaboy will join a star-studded lineup on the global stage at the #FIFAWorldCup opening ceremony in Mexico City! — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 4, 2026

"Dai Dai @shakira and @burnaboy will join a star-studded lineup on the global stage at the #FIFAWorldCup opening ceremony in Mexico City!" read the caption on the post.

Mexico is all set to open the upcoming edition of the FIFA World Cup on June 11, 2026, at the Mexico City Stadium.

It is worth mentioning that Shakira and Burno Boy are already helming the official song of FIFA 2026.

Shot in Miami and directed by Hannah Lux Davis, the video begins with Shakira standing at the top of Mexico City's iconic Angel of Independence before transitioning to scenes of her dancing in a desert landscape alongside a group of African children. It was followed by the introduction of Burna Boy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

'Dai Dai' audio, which was released on May 16, marks Shakira's latest association with football after the global success of her past tournament anthem, 'Waka Waka'.

New Performances and Album Unveiled

Shakira is also set to co-headline the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show on July 19 at the New York-New Jersey Stadium.

This arrived after the recent unveiling of the complete artist lineup for the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album, announcing an 18-track project that brings together some of the biggest names in global music ahead of the upcoming tournament across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album

The album, scheduled for release on June 5, is now available for pre-save across streaming platforms.

FIFA described the project as the most extensive multi-track music and culture initiative ever created for a FIFA World Cup.

The newly unveiled artist "squad" features a diverse mix of international stars spanning K-pop, Afrobeats, Latin music, hip-hop and pop.

Among the headline collaborations are LISA, Anitta and Rema on Goals, Future and Tyla on Game Time, Major Lazer, Nelly Furtado and Davido on No Place Like Home, and Ayra Starr and Latto on Show Me.

The album also includes appearances from major global acts such as Shakira, Burna Boy, Stormzy, The Rolling Stones, Daddy Yankee, 21 Savage, French Montana, Ava Max, Jelly Roll, and internet personality IShowSpeed, whose track Champion emerged as one of the surprise inclusions in the lineup.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled to take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026. (ANI)