Prabhas’ upcoming film Fauzi is shaping up to be much bigger than expected, with director Hanu Raghavapudi confirming it as a two-part cinematic saga. With a prequel also in development.

Prabhas, who has his fair share of hits in large pan-Indian action cinema, will now be anchoring the Fauji universe of the biggest pan-Indian film. According to industry insiders, with Prabhas' star power and Raghavapudi's grand way of storytelling, Fauzi might well become one of India's most ambitious action franchises. The project apparently has buzz going around up to the heavens after its grand scale, emotional heft, and detailed world-building, leaving high expectations among the fans and the industry.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Hanu Raghavapudi Confirms Two-Part Epic With Prabhas

Director Hanu Raghavapudi has now confirmed that the two-part epic being planned with Prabhas is 'Fauzi'. The story is too vast to be encapsulated in a single movie, and that has led the team to create a larger cinematic journey that unfolds in multiple installments.

The first film will introduce his character, the tense conflict he faces, and the rugged world he inhabits. Raghavapudi hinted that the film will showcase Prabhas in a powerful, raw avatar that fans have been eagerly waiting to see him on-screen again.

Part 1: Foundation Building

The first installment of Fauzi will prepare the foundation for the franchise. It will focus on character buildup, dramatic intensity, and bigger-than-life action sequences. According to the director, the narrative naturally builds toward a cliffhanger ending, thus leading to a sequel that is even more emotionally rewarding and action-packed.

Part 2: The Continuation of the Saga

Part 2 will carry on with the story from the point where Part 1 would have left it, raising the stakes and further widening the horizon of the world. Raghavapudi believes that the sequel will further explore some of the unresolved plot points and provide the audience with a complete view of the conflict introduced in Part 1.

Prequel in the Making

Adding to the icing, the director confirmed that discussions are underway for a prequel. This film would serve to trace the roots of important characters and the basic mythology of the Prabhas's Fauzi universe, thus cementing the franchise as an entity and not just a mere two-part release.