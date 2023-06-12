Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fast X: Part 2- Vin Diesel's high-octane action film to release on THIS date

    The highly anticipated Fast & Furious franchise's next film has a fixed release date, but fans must wait patiently for its arrival.
     

    First Published Jun 12, 2023, 1:02 PM IST

    Vin Diesel has confirmed the release date for Fast X: Part 2, the eleventh entry in the popular Fast & Furious franchise. While fans anticipate the high-octane action, the franchise's major star shared the happy news on Instagram. The star disclosed the projected release date in a post shared with fellow actor Jason Momoa on his Instagram account. He stated in the caption, "April 4th, 2025... is less than 22 months away." 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The actor praised the cast's collaborative and passionate performances, especially Jason Momoa, for crafting a distinctive character that audiences would not soon forget. Vin Diesel emphasised the importance of family and devotion in the Fast & Furious franchise, stating that Part 2 will be a collaborative effort between the Fast family and the company.

    Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returns as Hobbs in Fast X: Part 2
    The anticipation for Fast X: Part 2 does not end with Vin Diesel's announcement. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, a cherished Fast & Furious family member, came to Instagram to announce his return as the famous character Hobbs. "Hope you've got your funderwear on... HOBBS IS BACK," he posted on Instagram. And he was simply lei'd."

    The Rock expressed appreciation to fans across the world for the enormous reception to Hobbs' return in Fast X, and stated that the next Fast & Furious film moviegoers will see him in would be a Hobbs-centered picture, laying the groundwork for the epic Fast X: Part 2. The Rock emphasised his dedication to the brand, its characters, and, most importantly, the devoted fans who have helped make the Fast & Furious franchise a worldwide success. As always, he intends to take the Fast franchise to new and exciting areas for fans all around the world, led by his "Audience First" philosophy.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Fast and Furious 10 trailer: 
    While fans wait for Fast X: Part 2, the preceding instalment, Fast X, has recently opened in theatres worldwide. The video transports viewers on a fascinating voyage to renowned places such as Rome, Brazil, London, and Los Angeles. Returning to the franchise's beginnings, the tale features Dante, the son of drug lord Hernan Reyes, who seeks vengeance for his father's death and plots to kill Dom's kid.

    With both Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson announcing their return to the Fast & Furious franchise, excitement for Fast X: Part 2 has skyrocketed. When the film hits theatres on April 4, 2025, fans can expect an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience. The Fast family is committed to delivering exhilarating action, heartfelt moments, and celebrating the significance of loyalty and family relationships as the popular brand evolves, bringing together a mix of familiar and new people. Fast X: Part 2 is expected to be a landmark chapter in the franchise, with fans on the edge of their seats as they watch the next thrilling adventure.

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2023, 1:02 PM IST
