Adipurush: Wish to sit next to Lord Hanuman’s seat in theaters? Here's what you have to do

    First Published Jun 12, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

    Prabhas' fans are anticipating the release of his next film, Adipurush, in theatres on June 16. News reports are coming in days before the film's grand release that the mythical picture would not be released in IMAX in India. This has enraged fans, with some blaming the production company, T-Series, for not correctly organising the release. Om Raut directed the film, which is based on Valmiki's Ramayana.

    A few days ago, the producers declared that a place would be reserved for Lord Hanuman in every theatre showing Adipurush, as there is a popular belief that whenever something linked to Shri Ram occurs, Hanuman will undoubtedly be present.

    Hence, one seat in each theatre would remain empty during the Adipurush showing. This unsold seat will be dedicated to Lord Hanuman in order to honour people's beliefs. 

    Their statement read, "Lord Hanuman appears wherever the Ramayana is recited. It is our belief. Respecting this belief, every theatre screening Prabhas' Rama-starrer Adipurush will reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman without selling it. Hear the history of paying respects to the greatest devotee of Rama. We started this great work in an unknown way. We all must see the Adipurusha built with great grandeur and grandeur in the presence of Lord Hanuman."

    However, this has created a rumour that the creators have decided to charge a hefty fee for the seat next to Hanuman because only some get to sit next to Hanuman. The news report has not been confirmed by the makers.

    On the other hand, T Series has issued a statement claiming that 'they will not be raising the price and that it is only a rumour and that the price of all tickets will be same.' However, one cannot help but notice that the team is attempting to leverage a hardly heard rumour to hype the picture before the premiere of Adipurush.

    About Adipurush: 
    Adipurush is a mythological film based on the Ramayana, an Indian epic. Om Raut wrote and directed the film. Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage will play supporting parts with Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan.

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2023, 12:13 PM IST
