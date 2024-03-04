Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Farzi 2: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi's popular series to release on THIS date

    The film Farzi, starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, was well-received by the public. Fans are anxiously awaiting the second season.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 11:03 AM IST

    Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is now making headlines for his film 'Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. Kriti Sanon plays a key part with him in this film. Along with this, Shahid's admirers have received excellent news. A significant development has surfaced in Shahid Kapoor's online series Farzi 2. Shahid's debut online series, Farzi, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 10, 2023. Since then, his admirers have been eagerly awaiting the sequel. 

    The film Farzi, starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, was well-received by the public. Fans are anxiously awaiting the second season. KK Menon, Raashi Khanna, and Bhuvan Arora also appeared in this series. The series' plot focuses on a disgruntled artist who seeks to earn false money.

    Also Read: Who is Vaibhav Gupta? Meet 'Indian Idol 14' winner, who lifts the trophy, takes home Rs 25 lakh

    The second season of this web series has been confirmed. According to a source, when discussing the release schedule of Farzi 2, Shahid Kapoor stated that excellent things take time, whereas rubbish is manufactured quickly. According to speculations, Kapoor's Farzi 2 will be released before the end of next year (2025).

    "So definitely the second season of Farzi will come. The way the first part of this series ended was quite good. So a lot is likely to happen. Although I have not said yes to anything for OTT yet. Because I had two releases this year, but Farzi 2 will definitely be made," said Shahid in a recent interview. 

    Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna's no makeup selfie goes viral; actress looks glowing

    Raashi Khanna on Farzi 2
    Aside from that, Raashi Khanna stated in a social media interaction that she spoke with Farzi's creators, Raj and DK. 'I talked to Raj sir, our director. He informed me that Farzi 2 production will begin early next year. So maybe the web series will be available by the end of next year 2025," stated the Yodha actor.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 11:03 AM IST
    RELATED STORIES

    Recent Stories

    Recent Videos

