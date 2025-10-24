Bigg Boss 19’s Farrhana Bhatt opens up about her father’s absence: “Nothing more than biological,” sparking emotional reactions from fans and viewers.

Bigg Boss 19 is the latest season of the popular reality TV show where celebrities and commoners live together under constant surveillance, facing weekly nominations and eliminations. The show is known for its intense drama, emotional moments, and unpredictable twists that keep audiences engaged.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Recently, contestant Farrhana Bhatt has made headlines on Bigg Boss 19 for speaking about her estranged relationship with her father. Inside the Bigg Boss house, she had an emotional chat and stated that there is no father to support him, describing him as "nothing more than biological". Her candid confession generated a buzz among fans and social media users, making it one of the season's highlights.

Farrhana Bhatt Breaks Silence on Her Father’s Absence in Bigg Boss 19

Farrhana Bhatt finally opened up about her father's absence in a heartfelt conversation with her co-contestants. She stressed that the relationship she has with him is merely biological and that she had to look for guidance and emotional support from other family members and mentors.

“I’ve never met him. He is just my biological father. Anyone can become a father, but not everyone can become a papa. He is very irresponsible," she said.

When Abhishek came up with a suggestion to give him another chance, she responded immediately. “That’s not a mistake, it’s his lifestyle. He is not a good father. His daughters from other relationships live near my home and they cry, saying their father is like this. I don’t want to know him," she said.

The actress also opened up about how her early life shaped her. She said that her mother’s side of the family tried to discourage her from chasing her dreams. “Mere mom ke side ke relatives ne itne threats diye kis baat ke liye, ke main terrace par videos banati thi (My relatives from my mom’s side gave me so many threats, just because I used to make videos on the terrace)."

Such words would resonate with the struggle so many go through when faced with missing parents, and she explained how that shaped her personality, strength, and outlook on relationships.

Impact on House Dynamics

This week, Farrhana's revelation has added a little emotional drama to the house of Bigg Boss. Housemates naturally responded by being sympathetic to their housemate and some even sharing their experiences, thus bonding together in the true sense within Bigg Boss house. This is what makes the viewer feel connected to Farrhana and to understand a little more of the real-life struggles that contestants bring into the show.