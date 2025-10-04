The police have charged Honey Irani's driver and a petrol station employee at Bandra Lake. Driver Naresh Singh, 35, reportedly fuelled Irani's vehicles using Akhtar's cards.

Police have filed a case against the driver of actor Farhan Akhtar's mother, Honey Irani, and an employee at a gas outlet near Bandra Lake. The accused driver, Naresh Singh, 35, allegedly used Akhtar's cards to fuel Irani's vehicles.

However, he just swiped the cards at the gas pump, and an employee, Arun Singh, 52, gave him cash after retaining his half of the deal.

About the Case

On October 1, Irani's manager filed a case with the Bandra police against Singh and the gas station employee, alleging that they defrauded them of Rs 12 lakh. According to the FIR, when reviewing the fuel records, Irani's manager, Diya Bhatia, 36, noticed that a Maruti car with a diesel capacity of 35t had received 621t.

When Bhatia questioned Singh, he provided unsatisfactory replies, stating he only had one card for gas and diesel. The manager looked at the cards' history. She noticed that Singh had used three cards registered in Akhtar's name. She also discovered that Singh had purchased vehicle oil for a car that had been sold seven years prior. She set up a meeting with Trani, during which Singh admitted to defrauding them.

Singh stated that in 2022, he received three cards from Akhtar's former driver, Santosh Kumar. After receiving the cards, he would always fill up with gas and diesel at the SV Road petrol station near Bandra Lake, where he would collaborate with the attendant. Singh regularly swiped the cards without refuelling with gas or diesel and was handed cash after a Rs 1,000-1,500 reduction.

A case has been filed under Sections 318 (criminal breach of trust), 418 (cheating), and 3(5) (general provisions) of the Indian Penal Code.