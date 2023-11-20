Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Falimy Box Office Collection: Basil Joseph, Jagadish starrer gets a good start

    The Malayalam movie Falimy, starring Basil Joseph, Jagadish, and Manju Pillai, hits theatres on November 17. The film's opening weekend collection indicates a successful start, building anticipation for its performance in the coming days.

    First Published Nov 20, 2023, 4:42 PM IST

    The Malayalam movie Falimy, starring Basil Joseph, Jagadish, and Manju Pillai, hits theatres on November 17. The movie is getting good responses from the audience. The movie is written and directed by Nitish Sahadev. The trailer of the movie was released on November 8.

     

    The movie garnered an impressive Rs 2.5 crore in the first weekend, a significant feat for a small-budget film. The movie is produced by Cheers Entertainment. Analysts predict a potential breakthrough in collections if it continues to dominate audience preferences.   The film's opening weekend collection indicates a successful start, building anticipation for its performance in the coming days.

    Read: Falimy: Actor-director Basil Joseph starrer's first look poster OUT

    The script has been written by directors Nitish Sahadev and Sancho Joseph. The other crew includes DOP by Bablu Aju, Music Direction by Vishnu Vijay, Production Controller by Prashanth Narayanan, co-producers by John P Abraham, Ramshi Ahmed, and Adarsh Narayanan, Editor by Nidin, Make-Up by Sudhi Surendran, Art Director by Sunil Kumaran, Costume and Designer by Visakh Sanalkumar, Sound Design by Sreejith Srinivasan, Sound Mixing by Vipin Nair, and Chief Associate Director by Anoop Raj.

