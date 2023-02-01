Shah Rukh Khan back on sets of Atlee directorial, fans claim, 'Jawan era begins'

After celebrating the unprecedented success of Pathaan, global Bollywood icon SRK got snapped on the sets of Atlee directorial Jawan. Fans can not keep their calm after learning about this.

Amid the fan frenzy that the Hindi film industry had not witnessed in a very long time, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film, Pathaan has managed to create all the records. Its box office performance now is constantly shocking all the critics and fans better than expected on opening day without any conventional marketing tools.

A long and agonizing wait of four years finally came to an end. Shah Rukh Khan, the Baadshah of Bollywood, made his powerful comeback on the screens as the lead in Pathaan, and it was a day of celebration for Bollywood buffs. After greeting the media and fans at a recent press conference of Pathaan on January 30, it looks like the King Khan of Bollywood is back to his daily schedule of reporting to film sets.

Apparently, Shah Rukh Khan is now enjoying the mammoth success of Pathaan. Today, the global icon, Shah Rukh Khan, was papped by the paparazzi while reporting to the sets of the next awaited pan-Indian film, Atlee Kumar directorial Jawan, that sees him in a double role alongside Nayanthara. The picture has gone viral on the microblogging site Twitter. Fans can not keep their calm after seeing their favorite star's new picture from Jawan sets.

"#Jawan Era Begins. Once again, after #Pathaan, SRK is coming to break all the records," said a fan. "One more history loading...........! @iamsrk #Jawan," a fan shared. "Just 121 days more to go for #Jawan. Another blockbuster is loading," a fan said. "#Jawan. Next level mass. Anna," a fan added. "Header Updated. Mission #Jawan Is ON," added a fan.

Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan hit theatres on January 25. Since then, Pathaan has become an unstoppable force at the box office. Within five days, the Siddharth Anand directorial has joined the 500 crore club worldwide. Pathaan is on its way to creating a new global record with earth-shattering box office numbers.

