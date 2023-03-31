Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengali actress Madhumita Sarcar's sexy photos and videos go VIRAL on Instagram (WATCH)

    Madhumita Sarcar, popularly known for her role in Bengali soap operas, web series, and films, is now setting her social media on fire with her tempting, bold snapshots.

    Bengali actress Madhumita Sarcar was popularly known for playing the lead roles of Pakhi Ghosh Dostidaar Singha Roy in 'Bojhena Se Bojhena' and Dr Emon Mukherjee in 'Kusum Dola'.

    However, now she is stealing the limelight with her bold and sexy posts on social media. Gone are the days when Sarcar looked like an innocent and sweet girl.

    Madhumita flaunted her curves in a green floral dress in her latest Instagram post. Check out the video here 

    She indeed looks like a diva in florals. Some natural curls and blush, and we are all ready to get swooned! We bet you won't be able to take your eyes off her alluring spirit. 
     

    This is not the first time that Sarcar has aced a bold look. She had earlier dropped a bomb on social media when she did not shy away from showing off her skin, with confidence. Also Read: IPL 2023: RCB icon Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's stylish outing will leave fans drooling

    The Cheeni (2020) actress Madhumita looks attractive and tempting in this sleek grey sexy number. She poses for the camera like a pro. Also Read: Citadel trailer 2: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden kick baddies with swag-WATCH

