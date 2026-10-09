The highly anticipated Malayalam thriller series Eyes' starring Kani Kusruti and Nikhila Vimal, premieres today, October 9, 2026, on the streaming platform…

October 9, 2026—the day Malayalam thriller Eyes officially drops. This exclusive Sony LIV release stars Kani Kusruti and Nikhila Vimal. Director Manu Ashokan explores dark themes: stalking, obsession, and the unsettling boundaries between affection and control. Kani Kusruti plays police officer Tina Sebastian. Her investigations frequently uncover how personal relationships can take a profoundly disturbing turn.

Where to Watch Eyes Online

What to expect? 'Eyes' premiered today, Friday, October 9, 2026. The new Malayalam series streams exclusively on Sony LIV. This shows the platform's commitment to diverse regional content. Subscribers can access all episodes starting today. An OTT release for 'Eyes' highlights a clear trend: digital platforms are now primary venues for high-quality cinematic experiences.

Five languages. That's how many options 'Eyes' offers viewers. Sony LIV made the series available not just in Malayalam, but also with dubbing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. This multi-language approach ensures a wider audience can appreciate the psychological drama. Kusruti's powerful performances will surely resonate far beyond Malayalam-speaking audiences.

Plot and Cast Details

Kani Kusruti takes on the central role of Tina Sebastian. As a police officer, she navigates human relationships gone awry—cases where affection blurs dangerously into obsession. These often lead to situations marked by fear, control, and unwanted attention. The series also involves mental health professionals within its narrative, exploring the complex psychology behind stalking and its devastating impact on victims.

Beyond Kusruti, Nikhila Vimal plays a key role, adding dramatic tension. The ensemble cast includes Dev Mohan, Saniya Iyappan, and Shruti. They all deliver strong performances. The renowned writing duo Bobby-Sanjay crafted the narrative for 'Eyes'. Their work stems from an original story conceived by Anjana Nayar—promising a fresh, intricate plot for viewers.

This is not for kids.

'A' for Adult Only. The censor board gave Eyes this rating. Why? Because the series dives deep into mature subjects. This rating shows its intense psychological thriller elements and challenging themes. Viewers should expect a gripping, thought-provoking experience that confronts the darker facets of human interaction.

Anticipation and Impact of Eyes

The October 9, 2026 release stirred considerable excitement. The genre and stellar cast created that buzz. Even the title, Eyes, hints at the invasive nature of its themes. National Award-winning actress Kani Kusruti plays Tina Sebastian. She will deliver another tour-de-force performance, anchoring the series with her intense portrayal. Kusruti confronts the darkest aspects of human obsession, elevating the entire production.