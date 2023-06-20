Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    (Exclusive) The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma shares her BEAUTY secrets and love for Kerala food

    Adah Sharma is now enjoying the success of her most recent film, 'The Kerala Story.' According to trade reports, the picture was a big success at the box office, grossing Rs. 238 crores in the Indian domestic market. The actress got candid with Asianet Newsable and shared her skincare, fitness routine and more
     

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jun 20, 2023, 6:24 PM IST

    Adah Sharma's most recent film, 'The Kerala Story,' directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, is one of the most successful Bollywood films in 2023. Besides Adah, the movie also features Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani. Despite being embroiled in several issues, the movie performed well in cinemas. Adah recently discussed her forthcoming endeavour, "There is 'Commando 4' and 'The Game Of Girgit,'. I have two projects in Hindi, two Telugu films, and a Hollywood project in the works."

    In a freewheeling chat with Adah, the actress reveals her daily skincare routine AM and PM. Yes, we asked her because many on social media wanted to know how she maintained a youthful appearance. She said, "No person can copy anyone's skincare routine. I have acne-prone skin, so I have to be careful. I don't use too many products on my face. When I get pimples, I put in Benzoyl peroxide 2.5 mg. 

    Revealing her fitness secret, the 1920 actress said, "There is no secret. If you want to be fit, you must exercise. Find some workout routine you enjoy. Like if you enjoy dance, do that; if you like to walk, do that. My fitness secret is that I'm pure vegetarian also." 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah)

    Adah Sharma also expressed her love for Kerala food, "Avial and appam are my favourite. At home, I eat avial at least thrice a week. Cabbage thoran also I love. But I don't eat onion and garlic, so without that. Olan, also we make sometimes." 

    For the last few weeks, Adah Sharma and her film 'The Kerala Story' have been in the news and got criticised by many. She has been central to discussions on many platforms, not just the netizens. Hence, we asked her how she maintains physical and mental health post this, to which she said, "Mental health is most important. Physical follows mental, I feel. When I'm doing one activity, I try to concentrate on that and not get distracted. Focus keeps the mind happy. When I feel low, I play the flute or piano."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah)

    A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah)

    Adah Sharma on the work front: 
    Adah recently took to Instagram to announce news about her upcoming endeavour. She confirmed her future job as a superhero in a series of photos she shared. The actress debuted in Bollywood with the film '1920' in 2008. She has appeared in films such as 'Hasee Toh Phasee,' the 'Commando' trilogy, 'Bypass,' and others.

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2023, 6:34 PM IST
