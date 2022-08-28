Exclusive: Kannada star Raghu Shivamogga talks about South movies making waves in Bollywood and more

Meet Raghu Shivamogga, who directed more than 20 telefilms like Madarangi and Janumada Jodi, but later switched to Kannada films, and now plays some significant roles in Sandalwood.

Raghu Shivamogga started acting in Kannada serials (More than 10) in 2007 including Arasi, Noorentu Sullu, Manju Musukida Haadi, Illiruvudu Summane, Muktha Mukta etc. Before setting his foot into acting, he worked as a Manager In-Charge in Centre for Film and Drama (CFD) led by actor-director Prakash Belawadi.

Who is Raghu Shivamogga?

Raghu was born in Shivamogga district in Karnataka. Raghu Shivamogga pursued a diploma in Theatre Arts from Ninasam Institute in Sagar, Karnataka.

Raghu’s love for theatre has never faded and he continued to act in various plays over the years, including Swayamvaraloka (that fetched him his first serial Mugilu), Aatankavaadiya Aakasmika Savu, Leelantha, Purushartha, Sooryana Kudure, Cyclist, Four Chapters, Coriolanus and more.

Currently, he is one of the founders of the theatre group, Theatre Tatkaal and has worked as a lighting designer for its plays, including Nanna Thangigondu Gandu Kodi, and Kola. He has worked as a lighting designer for more than 400 plays.

Along with acting, he got an insight into direction through classes held in CFD. With classic and issue-based films being screened and discussions held regularly in CFD, Raghu was introduced to films from around the world. This played a significant role in making him accept the film as a medium above any barriers including language, region, or culture.

While talking to Asianet Newsable, Raghu Shivamogga talked about South movies making waves in Bollywood. "I respect the medium of cinema, irrespective of language or region. Bollywood was considered the only popular way to determine Indian cinema for quite a long time. But the truth is, Sandalwood, Mollywood, Kollywood or Tollywood along with Bengali, Marathi and films of vernacular languages have contributed a lot to enrich the Indian Film Industry," Raghu said.

Raghu added, "I firmly believe that film is a medium that tells a story of a place, people, culture so effectively that people are moved by it, and it remains in their heads and hearts for a long time. Of course, if it can motivate people to bring positive changes, it is surely like icing on the cake. It is a proud moment that films from South India are making such big waves."

In 2013, Raghu shifted gears and turned towards direction. After directing 20 telefilms for Udaya TV, he directed two mega serials Madarangi and Janumada Jodi. He thanks B Suresh for giving him the cap of a director.

Raghu’s short film Chowkabaara starring Achyut Kumar has won the state award for best short film. It is the first short film in the history of Kannada short films to be released in theatre and to win the state award. The short film also won SIIMA award. Raghu’s first Kannada feature film “Choorikatte” won praises from critics.

Talking about Raghu Shivamogga's projects:

His next directorial film Pentagon (an anthology of five films) is all set for release. Some of the big-budget movies are being filmed, including Shivarajkumar starrer Veda, Dhananjay starrer Hoysala, and Duniya Vijay starrer Bheema. And since acting in ACT 1978, Raghu has so far acted in 17 films including Love You Racchu, Raghavendra Stores, SCAM 1770, Kadda Chitra, Room Boy, Saddu Vicharane Nadeyuthide.

According to Raghu, there is no standard parameter to find out why people like a film or why people dislike a film. As filmmakers, we are responsible for making a film that tells an effective and convincing story that moves audiences. Be it a big-budget film or a low-budget film, be it of any language or region, cinema should not have any barriers.

