The trailer for the Tamil series 'Exam', starring Dushara Vijayan and Aditi Balan, is out. The 7-episode suspense drama investigates scams in competitive entrance exams. Produced by Pushkar & Gayatri, it premieres on Prime Video on May 15.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 30 (ANI): The trailer of the Tamil series 'Exam', which centres on the investigation behind the scams in the education system, is finally out. It stars Dushara Vijayan and Aditi Balan in the lead roles.

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The seven-episode fictional series offers a riveting look into a deep-rooted scam that plagues the world of competitive entrance exams. Set against the rural backdrop of the fictional town of Thykara, the seven-episode suspense drama explores the struggle of Dushara Vijayan in busting the scam behind the competitive entrance exams. The series is produced by Pushkar and Gayatri under the banner of Wallwatcher Films and is written and directed by National Award-winner A. Sarkunam. Amazon Prime Video shared the trailer on its Instagram handle today.

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Director's take on the series

The National Award-winning director A Sarkunam believes that the series 'Exam' is not only about the scam in the world of competitive exams, but it also delves deeper into the ambition, pressure, and consequences that come with the choices we make as individuals.

A. Sarkunam said, "The story of Exam will resonate with audiences across languages, geographies, and social strata. It promises to grip viewers from the very beginning through to the climax, as the narrative unfolds alongside Jhansi and Maramalli, exploring the twists and turns in their lives when their worlds collide. Exam goes beyond the scam in the world of competitive exams; it delves deeper into the ambition, pressure, and consequences that come with the choices we make as individuals," as quoted in a press note.

The series will premiere on Prime Video on May 15. (ANI)