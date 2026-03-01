'Euphoria' composer Labrinth shocked fans with a cryptic social media post declaring, 'IM DONE WITH THIS INDUSTRY. F**K COLUMBIA. DOUBLE F**K EUPHORIA. IM OUT.' The post drew support from singer Kesha and left fans confused about his future.

Renowned composer Labrinth, best known for his work on HBO's 'Euphoria', seems to have distanced himself from the music industry as well as his association with the popular teen drama franchise. In a cryptic social media post, Labrinth wrote, "IM DONE WITH THIS INDUSTRY. F**K COLUMBIA. DOUBLE F**K EUPHORIA. IM OUT. THANK YOU AND GOOD NIGHT." https://www.instagram.com/p/DVz3tRljKDs/ The post quickly grabbed his followers' attention, with many expressing disappointment in the comment section. Singer-songwriter Kesha also reacted to the post and wrote, "Take care of your peace my love. You are loved and supported."

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Labrinth's post has stirred curiosity among his fans, especially at a time when the composer had released his new album 'Cosmic Opera Act I' in January this year. He also posted a teaser for new music on Instagram on March 4 with the caption "04.10.26."

Labrinth's History with 'Euphoria'

Notably, the musician has been associated with 'Euphoria' and its creator, Sam Levinson, since the show's beginning in 2019. He composed, produced, and even lent his voice for the soundtracks for the show. "I don't think I was excited about composing for a TV show, honestly speaking. I did want to compose music, but the thing that excited me the most was Sam's passion for the show, and what he wanted to do ... It felt like method acting with music. And especially with Euphoria, where one minute you're making funk and then the next minute you're making, I don't know, some Vivaldi piece of music, for me that was super fun," Labrinth told Billboard in 2022.

Career Highlights

Prior to the HBO show, Labrinth debuted in 2010 with the single 'Let the Sun Shine'. Later, his first album, 'Electronic Earth', came out after two years. Labrinth is currently signed to Columbia Records. (ANI)