Paul McCartney reflects on his fallout with John Lennon over business disputes, the hurt from Lennon's public criticism, and their eventual reconciliation. He shared that they repaired their friendship before Lennon's death in 1980.

Paul McCartney has opened up about his relationship with late Beatles bandmate John Lennon, recalling the difficult period that strained their friendship during the final years of The Beatles. According to PEOPLE, in a recent interview with NME, he reflected on the business disagreements that created tensions within the legendary band.

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The dispute centered around the management of 'The Beatles,' with McCartney supporting entertainment lawyer Lee Eastman, while the other members backed businessman Allen Klein. The disagreement eventually deepened divisions within the group and became one of the factors that contributed to the band's breakup.

McCartney on Lennon's Criticism and Lasting Bond

Looking back at that time, McCartney spoke about a lyric from his recent song Days We Left Behind, which references his early days with Lennon in Liverpool. Despite the public disagreements and years of tension, McCartney said he continues to remember Lennon fondly. Speaking about whether he feels responsible for representing Lennon in a certain way after his death, McCartney said, "I don't feel like I have to be respectful. He's just a mate - it's just this guy who I met, and we wrote songs together, so I don't feel a sense of responsibility. I hope it is responsible."

McCartney also admitted that some of Lennon's public criticism during that period was difficult for him to handle. Recalling how he felt at the time, McCartney said, "It was very hurtful, like sticking little daggers in me. It was just annoying, because you thought, 'I've got to answer him back, what am I going to do?' But I suddenly realized, 'Wait a minute, this is John. This is the guy I've known since I was 16. That's just what he does.' It didn't sting so much once I realized it was just John being John."

Reconnecting Before Lennon's Death

The singer shared that one of the most important parts of their story was that they eventually repaired their friendship before Lennon died in 1980. McCartney said the two reconnected around 1975 and spent time talking about everyday life, family matters and parenting.

He also recalled that Lennon later came around to his views regarding the management dispute. Speaking about that moment, McCartney said, "It was good to hear John say, 'I think Paul might have been right' begrudgingly. He wasn't one to say, 'Yeah, you know what Paul told me...!' He was like, 'Yeah, he was right.' So that made it much better."

Looking back on the difficult chapter, McCartney said it was painful but necessary. "Even though it was a painful period, we kinda had to go through it, or someone would have robbed us," he said.

McCartney Announces Live Event

Meanwhile, McCartney recently announced a special live conversation event in London on June 10, 2026, where he will discuss his latest solo album, The Boys of Dungeon Lake. During the event, he is also expected to talk about working with producer Andrew Watt and recording a duet with former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr.