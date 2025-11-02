Enrique Iglesias’ debut concert in Mumbai thrilled 25,000 fans but ended on a sour note as over 80 mobile phones worth Rs 24 lakh were stolen amid the packed crowd, prompting a police investigation

A night meant to celebrate music and memories turned disappointing for many fans at Enrique Iglesias’ live concert in Mumbai after over 80 mobile phones, valued at nearly Rs 24 lakh, were stolen during the event. The concert took place at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and drew a massive crowd of around 25,000 people, including several Bollywood celebrities.

According to police reports, the thefts occurred as the audience was engrossed in the performance, with pickpockets allegedly taking advantage of the packed crowd and dim lighting. It was only after the concert ended that many attendees realised their phones were missing.

Mumbai Police Takes Action

The Mumbai Police have since registered seven FIRs at the BKC police station against unidentified suspects. A senior police officer said that investigations are underway, with teams reviewing CCTV footage and using digital tracking methods in coordination with telecom operators to trace the stolen devices.

The concert was part of a two-day musical event and marked Enrique Iglesias’ first-ever live performance in Mumbai. The 50-year-old global pop icon, known for timeless hits like Hero, Bailamos, and Tonight (I’m Lovin’ You), delivered a 90-minute high-energy set that kept fans singing and dancing throughout.

Dressed in his signature all-black outfit and cap, Iglesias opened the show by greeting the crowd with an enthusiastic, “Namaste, Mumbai! Raise your hands!” He went on to perform some of his biggest chart-toppers, including Subeme La Radio, Be With You, Cuando Me Enamoro, and Bailando.

Among the thousands in attendance were Bollywood stars such as Vidya Balan, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Meiyang Chang, and Rahul Vaidya.

Expressing his gratitude, Iglesias told the cheering crowd, “Thank you so much! I came here first in 2004—it feels amazing to be back.”

While the night offered an unforgettable musical experience, it unfortunately ended on a sour note for several fans who left the venue without their phones as police continued to investigate the large-scale theft.