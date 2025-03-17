Emilie Dequenne, Belgian actress and Cannes best actress winner, passes away at 43

Belgian actress Emilie Dequenne, Cannes Best Actress winner for Rosetta, passed away at 43 after battling rare adrenal gland cancer. Known for iconic roles, she was last seen in TKT (2023).


 

Mar 17, 2025

Belgian actress Emilie Dequenne, who won the Best Actress award at Cannes 1999 for her performance in debut film 'Rosetta' passed away at the age of 43, reported Deadline.

The actress, who revealed she was battling a rare adrenal gland cancer in October 2023, died in a hospital on the outskirts of Paris on Sunday evening, her agent Danielle Gain announced to AFP, as quoted by the outlet.

Born on August 29, 1981, Dequenne studied at Belgium's Music & Spoken Word Academy in Baudour from an early age, taking up drama there at the age of 12, alongside joining the La Releve Theater troupe.

She landed her first cinema role at age 17 in Rosetta. In the same year, she clinched Best Actress at Cannes for her performance as the titular teenager living in a caravan with an alcoholic mother. The film also won the Dardenne brothers their first Palme d'Or, reported Deadline.

Emilie was one of the most sought-after actresses throughout the 2000s by the producers and directors. She appeared in Christophe Gans' historic thriller 'The Brotherhood of the Wolf' and Claude Berri's 'The Housekeeper'.

She also paved her way into English-language movies with Mary McGuckian's costume drama 'The Bridge of San Luis Rey', starring Gabriel Byrne, Robert de Niro and Cathy Bates.

Emilie's acting credits also include her more recent Best Supporting Actress Cesar-winning performance in Emmanuel Mouret's couple drama 'The Things We Say, The Things We Do' reported Deadline.

Emilie was last seen on the big screen last fall in the Belgian high school bullying drama 'TKT' in the role of the mother of a young victim who lands in a coma. 

