    Ekta Kapoor is all smiles as she returns post her big Emmy win - WATCH

    Ekta Kapoor, the first Indian to receive the International Emmy Directorate Award, returned to India amid Bollywood's enthusiastic congratulations

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 9:04 AM IST

    At the 51st International Emmy Awards in New York City, Ekta Kapoor, a prominent TV and film producer, made history by becoming the first Indian to receive the prestigious International Emmy Directorate Award. Her remarkable achievement was met with widespread congratulations from Bollywood celebrities as she returned to India, proudly showcasing the golden trophy.

    In a video captured at the Mumbai airport, Kapoor can be seen exiting with her entourage, prominently displaying her award at the request of paparazzi. Graciously, she took selfies with fans and expressed gratitude to the photographers who congratulated her on the significant win, acknowledging her trailblazing career and impact on the Indian television landscape.

    Throughout her time in New York City, the co-founder of Balaji Telefilms shared glimpses of the award ceremony, including her heartfelt speech delivered on the global stage. Kapoor also posted a clip of the award and captioned it with, "India, I'm bringing home YOUR Emmy."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Numerous Bollywood celebrities took to social media to extend their congratulations. Anil Kapoor expressed his pride in Ekta Kapoor's achievements, while Kriti Sanon shared her excitement with "Goosebumps!! Congratulations." Ananya Panday and Maanvi Gagroo also conveyed their congratulations, with the latter emphasizing the pride of Indian women in the media industry.

    In a video where Kapoor expressed gratitude to those who contributed to her career and international journey, Vikrant Massey and Celina Jaitly added their well-wishes. Vikrant Massey wrote, "Bahut bahut shubhkamnaen," and Celina Jaitly praised Kapoor's sensational Emmy speech, congratulating her as a trailblazer for the industry.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Other Bollywood figures such as Karishma Tanna, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Manish Malhotra joined the chorus of well-wishers, acknowledging the significance of Ekta Kapoor's achievement.

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 9:04 AM IST
