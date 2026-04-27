At a musical evening for the film 'Ek Din', Aamir Khan surprised attendees by joining singer Meghna Mishra on stage to perform the title track. The film stars Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi and is set to release in theatres on May 1, 2026.

With the release of 'Ek Din' drawing closer, the film's makers hosted a special musical evening on Sunday titled 'Ek Din Ki Mehfil.' However, it was an unexpected moment involving Aamir Khan that quickly became the highlight of the event. The gathering was organised as a celebration of the film's music, with live performances of songs from the upcoming romantic drama starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi.

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Fans in attendance were in for a surprise when Aamir Khan joined singer Meghna Mishra on stage to perform the film's title track. Meghna had originally recorded the song for the movie alongside Arijit Singh.

Videos from the event soon surfaced online, with many praising Aamir's heartfelt and effortless rendition. The makers also shared a clip from the performance and captioned it, "Who knew... Ek Din, Aamir Khan would sing. Watch #EkDin only in theatres on 1st May 2026."

About The Film: Trailer, Cast and Release Date

The trailer for the film was recently unveiled. It introduced viewers to a romantic premise centred around a fortune bell believed to grant a wish for true love when rung with sincerity. In the trailer, Junaid Khan's character is seen quietly wishing for Sai Pallavi's Meera, saying he hopes the wish comes true, even if only for one day. The glimpse hinted at a tender and emotional love story, with the lead pair's chemistry receiving attention from viewers.

Ek Din marks Junaid Khan's third major project as a leading actor. It will also mark Sai Pallavi's Bollywood debut. Produced under Aamir Khan Productions, the film is directed by Sunil Pandey and is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1, 2026.