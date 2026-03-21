Salman Khan celebrated Eid by greeting fans from his home, a tradition made special by the presence of his father, Salim Khan. The veteran writer, recently discharged from the hospital after a brain haemorrhage, also greeted well-wishers.

Continuing his yearly tradition of greeting fans from his home on Eid, Salman Khan once again waved to admirers gathered outside Galaxy Apartments. This year's Eid celebration became even more special with the spotting of his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, who was recently discharged from the hospital after treatment for a brain haemorrhage. Surrounded by family, Salim greeted well-wishers while seated in a wheelchair.

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On Saturday evening, Salman shared a heartwarming video, expressing his joy that his father had returned home and thanking fans for their blessings. "Eid Mubarak, Thank you very much for your blessings, Dad is back home thank you," he captioned the post. View this post on Instagram

Salim Khan's Health Update

Last month, 90-year-old Salim Khan was admitted to the hospital after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage. Doctors had earlier stated that his condition was stable and that he was being closely monitored in the intensive care unit (ICU).

'No Surgery Performed,' Clarifies Doctor

Dr. Jalil Parkar clarified that no surgery was performed. "There was no surgery performed. It was a procedure we usually do. Yes, he had a brain haemorrhage, which was very minimal, and did not require any surgical intervention. There was no need for any surgery," he said, adding that the haemorrhage was "very minimal."

Several members of the film industry, including Javed Akhtar, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Sangeeta Bijlani, and Amrita Arora, visited the hospital to check on the health of Salim Khan.