Actor Eesha Rebba filed a police complaint over an 'obscene' and 'defamatory' comment on Instagram from a fake account. The Banjara Hills Police have registered an FIR under the IT Act and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Actor Eesha Rebba has filed an official complaint over receiving an abusive comment from a fake account on Instagram, said the Banjara Hills Police, adding that an investigation has been initiated based on an FIR registered under the IT Act. According to the complaint, the actor alleged that an individual posted "obscene" and "defamatory" comment about her on social media, causing her emotional distress and public humiliation.

'Causes Severe Emotional Distress'

"During the course of promotions, an obscene, sexually explicit, and defamatory comment was posted on a public social media page by an individual operating a meme/social media account. The language used in the comment is deeply disturbing, derogatory, and amounts to mental harassment. Such content not only targets my dignity as a woman but also causes severe emotional distress and public humiliation. This incident has caused significant mental turmoil and anxiety. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated occurrence, and similar abusive comments continue to surface repeatedly, indicating a growing pattern of misuse of social media platforms to harass and intimidate individuals under the guise of anonymity and freedom of expression," Rebba said, as per the FIR.

Actress Seeks Action Against Online Obscenity

Along with details of the alleged offender, the actress sought concerned authorities to look into the matter and take appropriate action against the misuse of digital platforms for harassment and obscenity. "I respectfully request the concerned authorities to kindly look into this issue, take appropriate action as deemed fit under the relevant provisions of law, and ensure accountability for the misuse of digital platforms for harassment and obscenity. I am ready to cooperate fully with the investigation and provide any further information, evidence, or clarification required," she added.

Eesha Rebba and Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam have worked together in the Telugu-language film titled 'Om Shanti Shanti Shanthi'. Directed by AR Sajeev, the film is currently running in theatres. (ANI)