Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence, the children of Hollywood comedy legends Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence, have announced that they are expecting their first child together, marking a new chapter for one of Hollywood's most well-known extended families. The couple shared the joyful news nearly a year after their wedding, revealing that their family is growing just eight months after they tied the knot in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Jasmin Lawrence, 30, confirmed her pregnancy through a joint Instagram post shared with her husband on February 2. The post featured a photograph in which Jasmin showcased her baby bump while wearing an elegant off-the-shoulder white dress. On the other hand, Eric Murphy, 36, was seen resting his head gently on her belly while looking into the camera, capturing an intimate and celebratory moment between the couple. The newlyweds captioned the post with a message of gratitude and faith, writing, "Thank you Jesus for the greatest gift." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Lawrence Murphy (@jasmin_lawrence)

Grandparents React to Joyful News

Following the announcement, comedian and actor Martin Lawrence took to Instagram to express his excitement and joy at becoming a grandfather for the first time. "What a blessing to start the day!" the comedian wrote on Instagram, adding, "My heart is overflowing with love and gratitude after the announcement of my first grandchild!" Lawrence further shared that witnessing his daughter and son-in-law begin their journey as parents was deeply meaningful to him. "Family is everything and this moment is nothing less than a blessing from God. Welcome to the next generation!" said the 60-year-old actor.

Eddie Murphy, who is already a grandfather of two, has previously shared his relaxed approach to the idea of Eric and Jasmin becoming parents. Speaking to E! News, he said, "I'm never pushing them. It's a beautiful blessing and whenever it happens, it happens." Both Murphy and Lawrence have also spoken about taking a hands-off approach to their children's lives. During a May appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Lawrence said they are "both protective" but believe in letting their children make their own choices and "find their way." (ANI)