user
user

Ed Sheeran teases new single 'Azizam' ahead of highly anticipated eighth album release

Ed Sheeran teases his upcoming single 'Azizam,' a vibrant track with Persian influences, ahead of his eighth studio album, exciting fans with a new musical direction.

Ed Sheeran teases new single 'Azizam' ahead of highly anticipated eighth album release NTI
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 20, 2025, 11:16 AM IST

Ed Sheeran is gearing up to release new music with the announcement of his upcoming single, 'Azizam,' marking the first glimpse of his much-anticipated eighth studio album.

The singer shared a sneak peek of the track on Instagram, offering fans a taste of what's to come.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

"Album done. Single soon," Sheeran wrote alongside a video in which he dances to the new song while standing next to producer Ilya Salmanzadeh.

The post revealed little about the release schedule, leaving fans eagerly waiting for more details on the album and the single's official release dates.

"I'm very excited as you can tell," Sheeran added, expressing his enthusiasm for the new project.

'Azizam' features a vibrant, fast-paced dance beat with distinct Persian influences, reflecting the song's title.

'Azizam' is a Persian term of endearment that translates to "my dear," which hints at a more personal and cultural connection within the track.

While Sheeran has not released a full album since his 2023 project 'Autumn Variations', his fans are excited about this new direction in his music.

Before 'Autumn Variations', Sheeran released 'Subtract' in 2023, the final album in his mathematics-themed series following 'Plus', 'Multiply,' 'Divide,' and 'Equals'.

In addition to teasing new music, Sheeran remains busy with his ongoing Mathematics Tour, which has taken him across the globe.

Since then, he has performed in countries like India, Bhutan, and China. His next show is scheduled for April 30 in Qatar.

The Mathematics Tour will wrap up later in 2025, with Sheeran making stops across Europe before concluding in Dusseldorf on September 7.

When announcing the final leg of the tour last year, Sheeran wrote on Instagram, "It was time to Stop. But then we can press Play," signalling a new phase in his career. 

ALSO READ: Ed Sheeran wears team India's Champion's trophy jersey at Gurugram concert [WATCH]

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala for THIS reason; fans outraged, calls it 'Silly' MEG

Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala for THIS reason; fans outraged, calls it 'Silly'

Bully Kanye West's surprise album release; video features his son Saint West (WATCH) RBA

'Bully': Kanye West's surprise album release; video features his son Saint West (WATCH)

BREAKING: FIR against Vijay Devarakonda, Prakash Raj, 23 other celebrities for promoting illegal betting apps shk

FIR against Vijay Devarakonda, Rana Daggubati, 23 other celebrities for promoting illegal betting apps

Empuraan star Mohanlal seeks blessing at Sabarimala Temple ahead of his NEXT film release RBA

Empuraan star Mohanlal's Sabarimala visit: Why actor performed special ritual for Mammootty (WATCH)

Empuraan advance ticket booking Day 1 worldwide: Mohanlal's movie sees impressive start with Rs 11 crores on pre-sales RBA

Empuraan advance ticket booking Day 1: Mohanlal's movie sees impressive start with Rs 11 crores on pre-sales

Recent Stories

UAE Gold Rate on March 20 2025: Rate goes up AGAIN for 22k, 24k gold; Check anr

UAE Gold Rate on March 20: Rate goes up AGAIN for 22k, 24k gold; Check

Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala for THIS reason; fans outraged, calls it 'Silly' MEG

Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala for THIS reason; fans outraged, calls it 'Silly'

Central government employees' DA hike: Finance ministry rules out merger with basic pay AJR

Central govt employees' DA hike: Finance ministry rules out merger with basic pay

BREAKING: Union Minister Nityanand Rai's nephew shot dead after quarrel over drinking water shk

BREAKING: Union Minister Nityanand Rai's nephew shot dead after quarrel over drinking water

BREAKING: Pakistan set to legalize cryptocurrency in bid to lure foreign investments: Report shk

Pakistan set to legalize cryptocurrency in bid to lure foreign investments: Report

Recent Videos

‘Pre-Planned': VHP Breaks Silence Over Nagpur Riots, Claims ‘FIR is Wrong’

‘Pre-Planned': VHP Breaks Silence Over Nagpur Riots, Claims ‘FIR is Wrong’

Video Icon
Malinga, Rabada & More: IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2025

Malinga, Rabada & More: IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2025

Video Icon
'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

Video Icon
Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Video Icon