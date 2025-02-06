Ed Sheeran Chennai Concert: British singer sings mashup with AR Rahman; videos go VIRAL [WATCH]

Ed Sheeran's Chennai concert became a night to remember when he brought AR Rahman on stage for a surprise collaboration. The duo performed a unique mashup of Shape of You and Urvasi Urvasi, thrilling the crowd. This special moment was part of Sheeran’s six-city India tour for The Mathematics series

Published: Feb 6, 2025, 2:18 PM IST

Ed Sheeran's concert in Chennai became an unforgettable evening when the pop star brought composer AR Rahman on stage, much to the audience's delight. The unexpected collaboration featured a captivating fusion of Sheeran’s global hit Shape of You and Rahman’s iconic Urvasi Urvasi.

As Sheeran performed Shape of You, Rahman joined in, seamlessly blending in the Urvasi Urvasi chorus. The crowd responded with immense excitement as the two musical legends came together for a memorable performance. Sharing a video of the moment on Instagram, Sheeran expressed his gratitude, calling it an honor to perform with Rahman.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by “A.R.Ameen” (@arrameen)

Fans were thrilled by this collaboration, with many reminiscing about their experience at the concert in the comments section. Some wished they had been part of the event, while one user remarked on how fortunate Chennai was to witness such a performance.

Prior to the concert, Sheeran met Rahman and his son, AR Ameen. Rahman shared pictures of their meeting on Instagram, including one where they were seated on a couch and another where Rahman was at his music console while Sheeran captured a moment on camera. In the caption, Rahman mentioned that the photos were taken by Sheeran himself.

ALSO READ: Valentine's Day 205: Alia Bhatt inspired red dresses for the perfect V-Day date [PHOTOS]

Sheeran's Chennai performance was part of his six-city India tour for The Mathematics series, which began in Pune on January 30. The British singer had already performed in Hyderabad at Ramoji Film City on February 2 and was scheduled to continue his tour in Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi.

