Cities across India observed Earth Hour by switching off lights for an hour to conserve energy. The worldwide movement by WWF saw iconic landmarks in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bhopal participate in the symbolic 'lights off' event to save energy.

Several cities across the nation observed Earth Hour today by switching off the lights to conserve energy. This event was observed from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm across the country.

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Earth Hour is a worldwide movement organised by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). According to the website of the same, Earth Hour has been known for the "lights off" moment, with individuals from around the globe switching off their lights to show symbolic support for the planet and to raise awareness of the environmental issues affecting it.

Earth Hour Observed in Major Cities

It was observed in Delhi today when the lights at the iconic India Gate and Akshardham were turned off to conserve energy. Earth Hour was observed from 8.30 PM to 9.30 PM across the country.

The Earth Hour was also observed in Hyderabad as lights at Dr BR Ambedkar State Secretariat were turned off to conserve energy.

The global movement was also observed in Bhopal as lights at Rani Kamlapati Railway Station were turned off to conserve energy between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm.

It was also observed in Mumbai as lights at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus were turned off to conserve energy.

State-Level Participation

The Government of Uttarakhand also announced on Friday that it will observe 'Earth Hour' on March 28. Residents across the state were urged to switch off all non-essential lights and electrical appliances during the one-hour period between 8:30 PM and 9:30 PM. (ANI)