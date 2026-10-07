Hollywood actress Eva Marie Saint, who won an Oscar for 'On the Waterfront' and starred in 'North by Northwest,' has died at 102. She passed away of natural causes at her Los Angeles home, surrounded by family.

Hollywood actress Eva Marie Saint, best known for her roles in ‘On the Waterfront’ and ‘North by Northwest,’ has died at the age of 102, PEOPLE magazine said. The actress died on Tuesday, October 6, of natural causes at her home in Los Angeles, according to a press release. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones at the time of her death.

She is survived by her husband of more than six decades, television director Jeffrey Hayden, their two children, Darrell and Laurette, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Early Life and Career

Born on July 4, 1924, in Newark, New Jersey, Saint studied at Bowling Green State University in Ohio. She began her career in television and radio before making her Broadway debut in The Trip to Bountiful in 1953, according to PEOPLE magazine.

Oscar-Winning Debut

As per the publication, Saint made her film debut in 1954 with Elia Kazan’s ‘On the Waterfront.’ Her performance as Edie Doyle earned her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She was just two days away from giving birth to her first child when she received the Oscar. While accepting the award, Saint joked, “I may have the baby right here!”

She went on to appear in several films, including That Certain Feeling, A Hatful of Rain, Raintree County, Exodus, All Fall Down, 36 Hours, Grand Prix, The Russians Are Coming, The Stalking Moon and Cancel My Reservation.

Iconic Role in 'North by Northwest'

However, one of her most remembered roles came in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1959 thriller North by Northwest. Saint played Eve Kendall opposite Cary Grant in the film, which became one of the most popular movies of her career.

Television Career and Personal Life

Saint also had a long career on television and continued working across different formats over the years. She married Jeffrey Hayden in 1951 after the two met on a subway. Hayden directed several popular television shows, including Leave It to Beaver and The Incredible Hulk. The couple later appeared together in a San Francisco production of A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters in 2011. (ANI)