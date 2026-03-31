Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson announced the completion of filming for the next 'Jumanji' movie. He called it one of the most fun experiences of his career and touchingly dedicated the finale to the late Robin Williams.

Actor Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, has finished shooting for the third part of 'Jumanji'. On Monday, Dwayne took to Instagram and shared an update on the film's shooting schedule. He wrote, " An official FINAL wrap on one of the most fun and pure creative joy experiences I've ever had in my entire career - the adventure of JUMANJI."

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A Tribute to the Team and Robin Williams

Dwayne also gave a shout-out to the team of 'Jumanji'. "I'm a grateful and lucky sob to have had a front row seat to witness this insanely talented cast showcase their comedy chops combined with heart and mana across this 10 year+ long adventure. Cheers to my director, writer, collaborator, and friend Jake Kasdan. It's been my privilege to be directed by you, as we've unearthed all these wild characters together in the world of JUMANJI. And lastly, to Robin Williams ~ this finale is for you. The character of Dr Smolder Bravestone was my absolute honor to play in your spirit with the deepest respect, love and JOY," he added. Dwayne also shared several BTS images from the sets. Check out here.

Box Office Success and Christmas Release

Reportedly, the film will hit the theatres during Christmas time. The first instalment of the new 'Jumanji' franchise, 2017's 'Welcome to the Jungle,' launched on December 20 and became a box office smash; the movie earned over 960 million USD worldwide to become the fifth-highest-grossing film of the year. The sequel, 2019's 'Jumanji: The Next Level,' also brought in a massive haul, grossing over 800 million USD worldwide.

Star-Studded Ensemble Cast

The 'Jumanji' reboot series, which follows a group of teenagers who find themselves trapped inside a video game, stars Johnson, Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan.

Danny DeVito, Nick Jonas, Marin Hinkle, Bebe Neuwirth, Lamorne Morris and Rhys Darby also return for the next instalment, with Dan Hildebrand and Jack Jewkes joining as new cast members, according to Variety. (ANI)