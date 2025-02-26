Dwayne Johnson remembers late dog Hobbs; shares a series of pictures and videos

Hobbs, Dwayne Johnson's dog, died. The actor announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday, showcasing photos and videos of their time together.

Dwayne Johnson's pet dog, Hobbs, has died On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram account to share the news, posting a series of pictures and videos showing their moments together over the years. Along with the pictures, he wrote a lengthy note where he shared that he was relieved his beloved dog "didn't suffer long" and "quietly and bravely left in the night."

"RIP Hobbs. I've been numb over this loss, but we're so grateful for every ounce of pure love he gave our entire family, and we're grateful he didn't suffer long as he quietly and bravely left in the night," his caption read.

"Lately, there's been a lot that's too big to talk about. Lonesome, lonely, heard it's all the same," he added.

"One of my favorite songs felt appropriate here, as I wonder what's going on in his new world because I know what it's like in mine. Not sure how spirits work, but come back and visit every once in a while so we can get in trouble and laugh again," he further added.
On the work front, Dwayne Johnson was last seen in the film Red One. Directed by Jake Kasdan, it stars J.K. Simmons as Santa Claus, Bonnie Hunt as Mrs. Claus, Kristofer Hivju as Krampus, Kiernan Shipka as Gryla the Christmas Witch, and Lucy Liu as Zoe, the head of a secret government agency that protects mythological beings and creatures.

The movie was based on an idea from Hiram Garcia, who is president of production at Johnson's banner, Seven Bucks Productions. Producers of Red One include Garcia, Johnson, Kasdan, Morgan, Dany Garcia, and Melvin Mar, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

