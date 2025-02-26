Sikander to The Diplomat: 6 Bollywood movies releasing in March

Entertainment
Along with theaters, exciting movies are also set to release on smaller screens in March 2025
Salman Khan's awaited movie Sikandar will be released on March 28. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles
In this movie, John Abraham will be seen as a cunning and clever diplomat instead of an action hero. The movie will be released on March 7
Starring Sooraj Pancholi, Sunil Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Akanksha Sharma, Kesari Veer is based on Hamirji Gohil, who fought to protect the Somnath temple
The movie Dupahiya, starring character actor Gajraj Rao in the lead role, showcases life's struggles. This film is releasing on March 7
Kangana Ranaut's Emergency depicts the conditions of the 1975 emergency period. After a good response in theaters, this movie is ready for release on Netflix
Ibrahim and Khushi Kapoor's debut movie 'Nadaniyan' is releasing on March 7, 2025 - Netflix. Both star kids are eagerly awaiting this film
