Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dunki vs Salaar: Fans to see Shah Rukh and Prabhas vying on Christmas 2023 with their films at box office

    Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar clash at the box office on Christmas 2023. Here's everything to know. Renowned Indian bollywood trade analyst and critic Taran Adarsh has officially confirmed this exciting update via his X tweet post, making the bollywood movie fans and cinephiles excited.

    Dunki vs Salaar: Fans to see Shah Rukh and Prabhas vying on Christmas 2023 with their films at box office vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 26, 2023, 8:03 AM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas are preparing for an epic clash this Christmas. If reports are correct, Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salaar, starring Prabhas, are releasing this Christmas. If this news update is legit, this will be the second time noted South filmmaker and maverick Prashanth Neel will clash with Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan. The first time was five years back in 2018 when KGF and Zero competed at the box office. The news of Dunki and Salaar clashing was verified and officially shared by trade expert Taran Adarsh.

    ALSO READ: Parineeti-Raghav's first official photo while leaving Udaipur as newlyweds wins hearts of fans

    Taking to X (previously known as Twitter), Taran said, "YES. IT IS TRUE. SRK VS PRABHAS, DUNKI VS SALAAR THIS CHRISTMAS. The exhibitors have received a mail stating that #Salaar will arrive THIS CHRISTMAS [on 22 Dec 2023]… An official announcement by the producers, #HombaleFilms, will be made on Friday [29 Sept 2023]."

    Taran Adarsh adds, "This is the SECOND TIME #HombaleFilms is clashing with #SRK… In 2018 [#Christmas], it was #Zero vs #KGF [first part]. SRK had already blocked #Christmas [22 Dec 2023] for #Dunki… And now #Prabhas also stakes claim on 22 Dec 2023."

    Prabhas and Prashanth Neel are yet to comment on this development. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh had confirmed Dunki is on track to release on Christmas earlier this month. Speaking with media and fans at the mega success bash and press conference of Jawan, Shah Rukh confirmed that Dunki is on a proper time schedule to release on Christmas.

    Shah Rukh Khan said, "I think, Mashallah. God has been very kind. We had Pathaan. God has been even kinder with Jawan. I always tell we started with Republic Day (January 26). It is an auspicious day. On Janmashtami, we released Jawan. On Christmas, we will bring Dunki for you. I prioritize national integration. And whenever my film releases, it has to be Eid. I am working hard. I am working harder than what I worked in the last 29 years. And Inshallah, I will work hard. I get happy now when people watch movies. And, they derive happiness out of them."

    ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad welcome baby girl 'Raabiyaa'; check out pictures

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2023, 8:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Parineeti-Raghav's first official photo while leaving Udaipur as newlyweds wins hearts of fans vma

    Parineeti-Raghav's first official photo while leaving Udaipur as newlyweds wins hearts of fans

    Rakhi Sawant faces backlash amid claims of 'approaching' Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan for 'biopic' vma

    Rakhi Sawant faces backlash amid claims of 'approaching' Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan for 'biopic'

    King of Kotha, Agent movie to be released on the same day on OTT rkn

    King of Kotha, Agent movie to be released on the same day on OTT

    Jawan: Atlee finally reacts to claims that 'villain' mask was copied from iconic film 'Dark Knight Rises' vma

    Jawan: Atlee finally reacts to claims that 'villain' mask was copied from iconic film 'Dark Knight Rises'

    Mission Raniganj trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar starrer rescue thriller to captivate audiences on THIS date ATG

    Mission Raniganj trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar starrer rescue thriller to captivate audiences on THIS date

    Recent Stories

    World Tourism Day 2023: Exploring India's 6 wildlife sanctuaries beyond the big names snt eai

    World Tourism Day 2023: Exploring India's 6 wildlife sanctuaries beyond the big names

    World Tourism Day 2023: 8 essential tips for photography, videography while travelling SHG

    World Tourism Day 2023: 8 essential tips for photography, videography while travelling

    World Heart Day 2023: 7 secrets to a stronger, healthier heart ATG EAI

    World Heart Day 2023: 7 secrets to a stronger, healthier heart

    World Heart Health 2023: 7 ways to de-stress, help your heart RBA EAI

    World Heart Health 2023: 7 ways to de-stress, help your heart

    Daily Horoscope for September 26, 2023: Good day for Aries, be careful Cancer and more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for September 26, 2023: Good day for Aries, be careful Cancer and more

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon