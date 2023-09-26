Dunki vs Salaar: Fans to see Shah Rukh and Prabhas vying on Christmas 2023 with their films at box office

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar clash at the box office on Christmas 2023. Here's everything to know. Renowned Indian bollywood trade analyst and critic Taran Adarsh has officially confirmed this exciting update via his X tweet post, making the bollywood movie fans and cinephiles excited.

Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas are preparing for an epic clash this Christmas. If reports are correct, Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salaar, starring Prabhas, are releasing this Christmas. If this news update is legit, this will be the second time noted South filmmaker and maverick Prashanth Neel will clash with Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan. The first time was five years back in 2018 when KGF and Zero competed at the box office. The news of Dunki and Salaar clashing was verified and officially shared by trade expert Taran Adarsh.

Taking to X (previously known as Twitter), Taran said, "YES. IT IS TRUE. SRK VS PRABHAS, DUNKI VS SALAAR THIS CHRISTMAS. The exhibitors have received a mail stating that #Salaar will arrive THIS CHRISTMAS [on 22 Dec 2023]… An official announcement by the producers, #HombaleFilms, will be made on Friday [29 Sept 2023]."

Taran Adarsh adds, "This is the SECOND TIME #HombaleFilms is clashing with #SRK… In 2018 [#Christmas], it was #Zero vs #KGF [first part]. SRK had already blocked #Christmas [22 Dec 2023] for #Dunki… And now #Prabhas also stakes claim on 22 Dec 2023."

Prabhas and Prashanth Neel are yet to comment on this development. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh had confirmed Dunki is on track to release on Christmas earlier this month. Speaking with media and fans at the mega success bash and press conference of Jawan, Shah Rukh confirmed that Dunki is on a proper time schedule to release on Christmas.

Shah Rukh Khan said, "I think, Mashallah. God has been very kind. We had Pathaan. God has been even kinder with Jawan. I always tell we started with Republic Day (January 26). It is an auspicious day. On Janmashtami, we released Jawan. On Christmas, we will bring Dunki for you. I prioritize national integration. And whenever my film releases, it has to be Eid. I am working hard. I am working harder than what I worked in the last 29 years. And Inshallah, I will work hard. I get happy now when people watch movies. And, they derive happiness out of them."

