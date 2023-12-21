Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Koffee With Karan 8: Ajay Devgn weighs in on nepotism debate, says, 'generations have worked very hard'

    In the recent episode of Koffee With Karan season 8, Ajay Devgn discussed how widespread the term "nepotism" has become these days and the fact that people don't realize that the generations have worked very hard to get here.

    Koffee With Karan 8: Ajay Devgn weighs in on nepotism debate, says, 'generations have worked very hard' RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 6:01 PM IST

    In the most recent episode of the renowned chat show 'Koffee With Karan', Ajay Devgn shared the couch with filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The show was noteworthy, with both experienced individuals discussing the challenges they faced as they rose through the ranks of the profession. Among other interesting topics, Ajay Devgn discussed the ongoing issue of nepotism in the film industry.

    Ajay Devgn on nepotism

    In the episode, Ajay discussed how widespread the term "nepotism" has become these days, saying that today as one goes on social media, we read so many things like nepotism, etc, but people don't realize that the generations have worked very, very hard to get here. It's not an easy story to tell. The actor went on to say that establishing oneself in the profession takes time whether you belong to the industry or not, the struggle is similar for everyone, you have to work hard.

    Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez extortion case: Actress pleads High Court to dismiss case, says, 'Made fool out of me'

    Lack of appreciation 

    The actor went on to say that even after decades in the business, he still works hard. Ajay said that his ankles are fractured, yet the public does not appreciate his efforts. He also used the example of Rohit Shetty, who began as an assistant in the profession and had no money for food.

    Ajay Devgn on his struggles

    During the show, Ajay Devgn revealed that his father, stunt director Veeru Devgan, abandoned his Punjab home when he was 13 years old, came to Mumbai without a train ticket, and was imprisoned. He frequently went without meals and eventually found work as a cab driver, where he was allowed to sleep in the cab itself. He then worked as a carpenter before being affiliated with a gang. Ajay revealed that senior action director Ravi Khanna noticed his father during the gang's street brawl and offered him a job in films because of his fighting abilities.

    Professional front

    Ajay will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham 3' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan on August 15, 2024. He will also be seen with Tabu in the film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'. 

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2023, 6:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jacqueline Fernandez extortion case: Actress pleads High Court to dismiss case, says, 'Made fool out of me' RKK

    Jacqueline Fernandez extortion case: Actress pleads High Court to dismiss case, says, 'Made fool out of me'

    Neru LEAKED Mohanlal Jeethu Joseph movie out on Tamilrockers Movierulz and Telegram Channels RBA

    'Neru' LEAKED: Mohanlal–Jeethu Joseph’s movie out on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and Telegram Channels

    'Dunki' Review: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is a tale of emotional narrative tinged with patriotic significance RKK

    'Dunki' Review: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is a tale of emotional narrative tinged with patriotic significance

    Animal "All critics should go to China"; Sandeep Reddy Vanga slams critics in SHOCKING statement SHG

    'Animal': "All critics should go to China"; Sandeep Reddy Vanga slams critics in SHOCKING statement

    Who is Shura Khan? Arbaaz Khan all set to marry makeup artist after Giorgia Andriani RBA

    Who is Shura Khan? Arbaaz Khan all set to marry makeup artist after breaking up with Giorgia Andriani

    Recent Stories

    Indian Army vehicle attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch; check details AJR

    BREAKING: Indian Army vehicle attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch; check details

    Air India Express set to begin Delhi-Ayodhya flights; Daily service starts January 16 AJR

    Air India Express set to begin Delhi-Ayodhya flights; Daily service starts January 16

    'Dunki' to 'Barbie': This week's releases on OTT and theaters RKK

    'Dunki' to 'Barbie': This week's releases on OTT and theaters

    Congress gives UPI option for Donate For Desh; social media reminds it of opposing its launch in 2016

    Congress gives UPI option for Donate For Desh; social media reminds it of opposing its launch in 2016

    Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: India's longest sea bridge anr

    Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: India's longest sea bridge

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon